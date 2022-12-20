As Christmas weekend in the NBA approaches, the chase for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award is in full swing. With bets that could pay out for the average basketball fan, keeping up with the DPOY odds could go a long way.

The NBA has recently turned into an offensive-driven league. Nonetheless, a handful of players still make their name on the defensive end. With that being said, let’s check out who’s the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player Team Odds Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks +150 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies +300 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +1100 O.G. Anunoby Toronto Raptors +1100

Entering the third week of December, the race for DPOY has shifted a bit. With new names atop the list, let’s take a look at the candidates.

Brook Lopez +150

The big man has been showing off his dominance on defense all season for Milwaukee. Lopez is averaging 2.8 blocks per game and is a menacing presence deep in the paint. The 34-year-old also brings down 4.2 defensive rebounds per game, setting his team up to push the pace.

Lopez looks to get his hands on his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jaren Jackson Jr. +300

A new name at the top of the list this week is the forward out of Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr. Since entering the league, the former Spartan has been recognized as one of the league’s best young talents. Jackson Jr. is averaging a whopping 3.1 blocks per game, as well as 4.5 defensive rebounds per game. Not to mention, the versatile big is averaging nearly a steal per game at 0.8. Although the 23-year-old has only played in 13 games this season, this small sample size has been impressive enough to enter his name in the race.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +110

The Greek Freak has solidified himself as one of the best players in the league, offensively and defensively. With his eyes set on another DPOY season, Antetokounmpo could pick up some ground in the race as the season progresses.

Giannis is averaging 9.1 defensive rebounds, along with 0.9 steals and one block per game. The 6-foot-11 point forward has shown his importance on the Bucks’ defense year in and year out, and his presence alone will keep him in the running for DPOY.

O.G. Anunoby +1100

The young forward has continued to impress with his defensive work this season. The rising Raptor is in the hunt for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and deservingly so.

Anunoby enters this week, remaining at the top of the league in steals per game with 2.4. Along with his 4.5 defensive rebounds a contest, Anunoby is averaging slightly under one block with 0.8 swats per game. O.G. continues to make his case for DPOY.