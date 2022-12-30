NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Updated Odds & Analysis

In a league that is now offensively based, the art of defense is only valued by a select group of players in the NBA. With the Defensive Player of the Year award up for grabs, some players increase their intensity on the defensive end of the court.

As the 2022 portion of the NBA season closes out and 2023 is on the horizon, look at how the odds for DPOY shake out entering the New Year.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player Team Odds Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks +175 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies +240 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +1200 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat +1300

The race for DPOY has shifted a bit. With new names atop the list, take a look at the candidates.

Brook Lopez +175

The 34-year-old has been leading the DPOY odds for nearly the entire season. Showing off his dominance on defense all season for Milwaukee, the seven-footer looks to continue his dominance. The Stanford product is averaging 2.6 blocks per game and 4.1 defensive rebounds.

The big man is eyeing his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jaren Jackson Jr. +240

With a bit of a late start to the season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has quickly made up for the lost time. The Michigan State Spartans’ product has played off the charts defensively through 17 games. The 23-year-old is averaging a whopping 3.1 blocks per game and 4.2 defensive rebounds per game. In addition, the versatile big man is averaging 1.1 steals per game.

Although it is still early, Jackson Jr. is putting up a strong campaign for DPOY as he closes in on Lopez.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +1200

The Greek Freak has solidified himself as one of the best players in the league, offensively and defensively. With his eyes set on another DPOY season, Antetokounmpo continues to prove why he is looked at as one of the most prolific talents in the league.

Giannis is averaging 9.3 defensive rebounds per game, 0.9 steals, and just under one block at 0.9. The former MVP is looking to add to his trophy collection.

Bam Adebayo +1300

The big man from Miami enters the race for DPOY. Many people, including Bam Adebayo, believe he was robbed of Defensive Player of the Year last season. It’s no surprise that the former Kentucky Wildcat has entered the conversation looking for redemption this season.

The 25-year-old is averaging 7.1 defensive rebounds per game and nearly one block and steal (0.7 blocks per game, 0.9 steals per game). It’s clear from watching the Heat that Adebayo is crucial to their defense. Could Bam make a case for DPOY?