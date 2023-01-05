NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Updated Odds & Analysis

The race for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award has been fun to watch this season. With the odds changing weekly, many players have their eyes on the prize. Time is of the essence as the season quickly approaches the halfway mark.

As 2023 gets going, the DPOY odds have shifted since we last checked in on them. Look at how the odds fare this week.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player Team Odds Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies +160 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks +250 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +1200 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat +1300

Jaren Jackson Jr. +160

The young Grizzlies’ star got off to a slow start to the season but has come on strong in his recent play. The big man is averaging a monstrous 3.2 blocks per game to go along with 4.2 defensive rebounds. Not to mention, the Michigan State alum is averaging 1.1 steals per game as well.

If the 23-year-old keeps up his stellar play on the defensive end, the DPOY could very well have his name on it.

Brook Lopez +250

The Stanford product led the DPOY race for the majority of the 2022 portion of the season before dropping to second in the betting odds. Lopez is averaging 2.7 blocks per game, 0.6 steals per game, and contributing 4.2 defensive rebounds.

These are solid numbers for a 34-year-old vet, and perhaps he can regain the top spot before the season ends.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +1200

There is no doubt that when Defensive Player of the Year is mentioned, the Greek Freak comes to mind. The versatile forward makes his presence known on both ends of the floor, so it is no surprise that he remains within the top four. Antetokounmpo is averaging a whopping 9.2 defensive rebounds per game, 0.9 steals per game, and 0.9 blocks per game.

The number may not be as flashy as others, but anyone who watches the Bucks’ defense understands the importance of Giannis in that system. The two-time MVP will likely stay in the running for a while.

Bam Adebayo +1300

The Miami Heat big man has shown his potential on defense since entering the league. While many believed last season was his year to be DPOY, the 25-year-old didn’t get the nod. Nonetheless, the big man has stuck to his guns and quietly climbed to the top of the odds.

Adebayo is averaging 7.1 defensive rebounds per game, 1.0 steal per game, and just under one block per game at 0.7. Could the Kentucky product make a late push to finally be named the DPOY?