Basketball
BETTING
NBA
NBA Free
News
Sports Betting
12:08 PM, December 9, 2022
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Updated Odds & Analysis
John Canady
As the NBA season continues to progress quickly, there are a lot of bets that could pay off for the average basketball fan. Naming the award winners could pay big, and keeping yourself up-to-date could pay dividends.
The NBA has become more offensively oriented, but a select group of players continues to play tough defense. Let’s check out who’s the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Player
Team
Odds
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks
+105
OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors
+450
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
+550
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
+1000
Brook Lopez +105
The Bucks’ starting center has been their anchor on defense since he arrived in Milwaukee. The big man meets his opponents at the rim at an elite rate, averaging 2.9 blocks per game. Not to mention, the 34-year-old is also managing 4.2 defensive rebounds per game.
If the seven-footer can keep up his elite play, his odds of winning DPOY could increase. Winning this award plus the championship in 2021 would build on an impressive career resume.
OG Anunoby +450
The Indiana Hoosier product has shown glimpses of his lockdown defense throughout his young career. This year, Anunoby has finally put all the pieces together and is proving to be one of the best defensive players in the nation.
Leading the league in steals with 2.3 steals per game, the rising star could continue to rise up the leaderboard. Eyeing more hardware to add to his trophy case, Anunoby will likely be in the running for defensive awards for years to come.
Giannis Antetokounmpo +550
The Bucks star prides himself on being the best player in the league at both ends of the court. Looking to add another DPOY to his arsenal, Antetokounmpo will likely rise as the year continues due to his efforts on the defensive side of the ball.
Giannis is averaging a whopping 9.1 defensive rebounds and 0.9 steals, and one block per game. Nonetheless, the stats don’t tell the whole story, as the Greek Freak is the primary reason for the dominant Bucks’ defense.
Another DPOY in the former MVP’s future seems likely.
Evan Mobley +1000
The second-year man out of USC has been impressive since he arrived in the NBA. Showing off his skillset on both ends of the floor, it is no surprise Mobley is in the running for a Defensive Player of the Year award.
The 21-year-old is averaging 6.5 defensive rebounds with 1.5 blocks per game. The versatile big man is also averaging just under one steal per game at 0.9 steals per game.
With a newfound defensive identity in Cleveland, primarily because of the presence of Mobley and teammate Jarrett Allen, the former Trojan is looking to earn himself a name in his sophomore season. There’s no better way to do that than to win an award in a field in which he excels.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.