NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Updated Odds & Analysis

As the NBA season continues to progress quickly, there are a lot of bets that could pay off for the average basketball fan. Naming the award winners could pay big, and keeping yourself up-to-date could pay dividends.

The NBA has become more offensively oriented, but a select group of players continues to play tough defense. Let’s check out who’s the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player Team Odds Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks +105 OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors +450 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +550 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers +1000

Brook Lopez +105

The Bucks’ starting center has been their anchor on defense since he arrived in Milwaukee. The big man meets his opponents at the rim at an elite rate, averaging 2.9 blocks per game. Not to mention, the 34-year-old is also managing 4.2 defensive rebounds per game.

If the seven-footer can keep up his elite play, his odds of winning DPOY could increase. Winning this award plus the championship in 2021 would build on an impressive career resume.

OG Anunoby +450

The Indiana Hoosier product has shown glimpses of his lockdown defense throughout his young career. This year, Anunoby has finally put all the pieces together and is proving to be one of the best defensive players in the nation.

Leading the league in steals with 2.3 steals per game, the rising star could continue to rise up the leaderboard. Eyeing more hardware to add to his trophy case, Anunoby will likely be in the running for defensive awards for years to come.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +550

The Bucks star prides himself on being the best player in the league at both ends of the court. Looking to add another DPOY to his arsenal, Antetokounmpo will likely rise as the year continues due to his efforts on the defensive side of the ball.

Giannis is averaging a whopping 9.1 defensive rebounds and 0.9 steals, and one block per game. Nonetheless, the stats don’t tell the whole story, as the Greek Freak is the primary reason for the dominant Bucks’ defense.

Another DPOY in the former MVP’s future seems likely.

Evan Mobley +1000

The second-year man out of USC has been impressive since he arrived in the NBA. Showing off his skillset on both ends of the floor, it is no surprise Mobley is in the running for a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old is averaging 6.5 defensive rebounds with 1.5 blocks per game. The versatile big man is also averaging just under one steal per game at 0.9 steals per game.

With a newfound defensive identity in Cleveland, primarily because of the presence of Mobley and teammate Jarrett Allen, the former Trojan is looking to earn himself a name in his sophomore season. There’s no better way to do that than to win an award in a field in which he excels.