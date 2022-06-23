NBA Draft Over/Under Position Props

It’s officially draft day in the NBA, and plenty of exciting things could occur in the first round, many of which can be bet on.

Below you can find multiple NBA player draft position odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Shaedon Sharpe 7.5 (O-174, U+130)

Shaedon Sharpe is one of the more intriguing talents in this draft class, so we’ll see if a team takes a chance on his upside in the top eight. There’s a world where Sacramento, Detroit, Indiana, or Portland all bank on this Canadian product, meaning there’s potential value in considering the under 7.5 here with plus-money at +130.

Dyson Daniels 7.5 (O+134, U-180)

There’s a reason that under 7.5 is a sizeable favorite. There’s plenty of chatter that the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in Dyson Daniels, and it’s hard to see him not being there at seventh, meaning you should likely side with the under 7.5 with this Australian product.

Bennedict Mathurin 6.5 (O+280, U-420)

There’s a good chance that two Canadian prospects are selected in the top ten, and Bennedict Mathurin has a chance of going inside the top six. Mathurin is the odds-on favorite to be taken sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers. With that fit making sense and him being a big favorite, you should likely avoid this prop.

AJ Griffin 11.5 (O-158, U+118)

This spot is where things could get interesting. AJ Griffin is a talent that bodes top ten consideration, but there’s also a world where he falls outside that range. That said, the New York Knicks are a prime landing spot for him at 11, meaning you should side with the plus-money value you’re getting and take the under 11.5 here.

Johnny Davis 11.5 (O+164, U-225)

Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin is one of the high-end scorers in this draft class, but there are question marks about whether his shot will work at the NBA level. It’s hard to see a team not banking on his talent, meaning he should be off the board ahead of the 12th selection, much like the odds suggest.

Ochai Agbaji 14.5 (O-108, U-122)

This prop is one of the better value plays regarding a player’s draft position to target. With the line essentially set at a coinflip and the under being a slight favorite, there are no guarantees of that happening. Still, there’s value with Ochai Agbaji being selected 15th or later.

Jeremy Sochan 11.5 (O-180, U+134)

Jeremy Sochan is one of the more fascinating prospects to keep tabs on tonight. You can make a realistic case that he is the type of player that the San Antonio Spurs fall in love with. They pick ninth, meaning you should gravitate towards the value you’re getting with the under 11.5 at +134.

Mark Williams 13.5 (O-240, U+174)

Mark Williams provides some sneaky value, despite the over 13.5 being a big favorite. Things change, and there’s reason to believe that the Charlotte Hornets could select a big man at 13, meaning the under 13.5 has value at +174.

Jalen Duran 10.5 (O-140, U+106)

Jalen Duran is a challenging prospect to gauge in the market. There’s a possibility he gets selected inside the top ten, but there’s also a higher probability that he’s chosen in the teens. Don’t get too excited about the value of the under, meaning Duran should fall past 11.