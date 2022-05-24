NBA Eastern Conference Insights: Bettors Backing the C's
Paul Connor
Tied at 2-2, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat renew their Eastern Conference Finals series on Wednesday in what is an all-important Game 5. As the two clubs continue to trade blows, let’s dive into the current Conference Championship insights.
After squandering a golden opportunity in Game 3, the Celtics looked much more like the team bettors expect to represent the East in this year’s NBA Finals (39.3% handle percentage). Led by Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, Boston earned a convincing 102-82 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4 to tie their respective series at two games apiece. Defensively, Ime Udoka’s group had their most impressive performance of the postseason to date, holding Miami’s starters to a combined 18 points (!) – the fewest since the 1970-1971 campaign.
Given how back and forth this series has been thus far, it should come as no surprise that neither team has yet to win back-to-back contests. The C’s will look to buck that trend on the road in Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5.
Coming off their most inspired performance of this year’s playoffs, the Heat posted an absolute dud in Game 4. Playing without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro (quad injury), Miami started the contest 0-14 from the floor – their first field goal came with just a little over three minutes left in the first quarter. The result was a historically bad offensive showing, one Erik Spoelstra’s group is unlikely to repeat. In fact, Spoelstra seemed relatively unconcerned by the disappointing outcome. Referring to the back and forth nature of the series, the 51-year-old said postgame, “We’ve proven it. Whatever they can do to us, we can do it to them.”
Spoelstra’s words are not exactly unfounded, and despite Game 4’s shellacking, there is still tremendous value on Miami at +145. We will see how the Heat respond Wednesday night.
