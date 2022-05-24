The National Basketball Association could be a little bit bigger in a few years. According to NBA reporter John Canzano, the league is expected to announce Seattle and Las Vegas as expansion teams in 2024.

While we are a long way away from the NBA’s media rights deal expiring and this being an absolute cemented plan it would push the total number of teams to 32.

Geographically it would make sense to have Seattle, like the Supersonics before them, play in the Western Conference. Las Vegas would certainly follow suit of their hockey counterparts and likely future roommates the Golden Knights. The T-Mobile Arena is home to the NHL’s Western Conference second-youngest team, with the Kraken of Seattle the youngest.

It would not be surprising to see the NBA follow the NHL’s lead but it could shake up basketball’s conferences. Right now there are 15 teams in the East and West, so the most likely solution would be to move a more central team, like Chicago to the Eastern Conference.

It’s all fun and games right now so cue the team naming contests and come up with some mascots.

