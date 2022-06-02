NBA Finals Game 1 Player Props: Expect Chef Curry to Cook
Paul Connor
The 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors officially get underway tonight, so it’s time to delve into some player props. With elite talent all over the floor, there is no shortage of options for a successful payday.
In what should be an entertaining series, here are the top three plays for Game 1.
Stephen Curry: Over 27.5 Points (-120)
The only thing missing from Stephen Curry’s superb basketball resume is a Finals MVP. A true competitor, Curry will undoubtedly look to etch his name into NBA Finals lore, so expect him to come out firing in Game 1. While Curry will have to deal with reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, the two-time league MVP, has averaged 24 points against Smart in his career and always seems to find ways to score on nights where his three-point shot is not falling. Well-rested, expect the Chef to cook this evening.
Kevon Looney: Over 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
Kevon Looney has been a dominant force on the glass for the Warriors of late, notching 12 or more rebounds in four of his past six games. That stretch includes a 22 rebound performance against the Memphis Grizzlies in round two and, most recently, an 18-board showing in Golden State’s series-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. The 26-year-old will be vital in combatting the size of Boston’s frontcourt, so playing time should not be an issue. Productive on a per-minute basis throughout his career, Looney should have no problem reaching double-digit rebounds once again.
Jaylen Brown: Over 3.5 Assists (+125)
Already amongst the game’s best scorers, Jaylen Brown continues to make strides in the playmaking department. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 3.5 assists during the regular season and has maintained that exact level of production in the postseason (3.5 APG over 18 games). More importantly, Brown has gone over his 3.5 assists player prop in nine of Boston’s 18 playoff games, including two straight. Roll the dice on another in Game 1.
