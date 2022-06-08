NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 Player Props

The NBA Finals shift to Boston for Game 3 with the Celtics and Golden State Warriors tied 1-1. In what has been an entertaining series through two games, both clubs present enticing options for the increasingly popular player props.

Here are the top plays for Wednesday’s Game 3 matchup.

First Field Goal Scorer – Jayson Tatum (+600)

Betting who will score the first basket always feels like the equivalent of wagering on the coin toss in football, albeit far more exciting. Golden State opened the scoring in Game 1 and 2 (Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, respectively). Still, with the Celtics returning home, expect the team to feed off the energy of the TD Garden faithful and buck that trend, specifically through the team’s leading scorer in Jayson Tatum.

Stephen Curry Over 5.5 Assists (+110)

Already the game’s greatest shooter, Curry continues to be an underrated playmaker, topping his 5.5 assists prop in three of his past five games. He was well on his way to a fourth such effort if not for Game 2’s lopsided score, racking up four assists in 32 minutes. Averaging 31.5 PPG through the series’ first two contests, Curry should see numerous double teams, providing plenty of opportunities to set up his teammates.

Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (-120)

As he has done throughout this postseason, Tatum bounced back from a poor offensive showing, pouring in 28 points in Game 2 after being limited to just 12 in the Finals’ opener. Now back on his home floor, expect the three-time All-Star to continue his scoring ways in what should be an electric arena. In nine games at home this postseason, Tatum has eclipsed his 27.5 points prop five times.

Klay Thompson Under 19.5 Points (-128)

Thompson has struggled in the Finals’ early going, averaging 13 points on 30.3% shooting, including 26.7 percent from long-range. While he is far too accomplished to continue to shoot this poorly, a road tilt in front of a hostile crowd is not a recipe for success. Until Thompson begins to show some signs of life, rolling with the under on his 19.5 points prop appears to be the better bet.