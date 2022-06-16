NBA Finals Insights: Warriors Heavy Favorites to Win it All
Paul Connor
One win away from yet another NBA Finals triumph, the Golden State Warriors will look to close out the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 6 Thursday night.
Here are the latest Finals insights ahead of what could be the final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Golden State Warriors (-400)
Line Movement: Opening +1200, now -400 Ticket %: 16.8% Handle%: 30.0%
Following Game 5’s crucial victory, the Warriors are now convincing -400 favorites to capture their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy in the past eight seasons. While Golden State enters Game 6 as +3.5 road underdogs, it is guaranteed a Game 7 (if necessary) on its home floor, where the Dubs are 11-1 this postseason. The Warriors also have yet to lose back-to-back games in these playoffs, which is another promising sign should the Celtics win Game 6 and extend the series to a seventh and final game. However, at -400 odds, Steve Kerr’s group does not exactly represent value. If you’re backing the Warriors to win it all, a better bet could be their Game 6 moneyline of +140 in the hopes they will celebrate in Boston’s TD Garden.
Boston Celtics (+310)
Line Movement: Opened +4000, now +310 Ticket Percentage: 11.9% Handle Percentage: 20.4%
Despite being listed as -3.5 home favorites in Game 6, oddsmakers are not confident in the C’s ability to win a potential Game 7 on the road, as evidenced by their +310 Finals odds. In essence, the odds are surprising, as Boston has a higher winning percentage on the road this postseason than at home (8-4 on the road, 6-5 at home). Ime Udoka’s squad also handed the Warriors their only home loss of these playoffs in Game 1, so the precedent is certainly there for the Celtics to deliver another upset if they can extend the series Thursday night. Representing far better value, one should consider taking a shot on Boston, assuming you believe, of course, that Jayson Tatum and company leave Game 6 victorious.
