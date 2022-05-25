Once the NBA Playoffs start, the wheels don’t stop turning until the Larry O’Brien Trophy is handed out. Teams battle, players adapt, and the NBA Finals MVP market evolves. Two of the betting favorites, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker, have seen their teams reach their untimely demise and their MVP odds removed from the betting board.

Soon, several other players will see their names erased from the board, with an unmistakable three-horse racing shaping up as we approach the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry +150

Stephen Curry is on the verge of taking the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals for the sixth time since 2015. Sharp bettors have gravitated towards Curry as the Finals MVP, driving his handle up and price down as the Dubs go for the sweep of the Dallas Mavericks.

Among players still in the playoffs, Chef Curry is averaging the third-most points and fourth-most assists, with 27.1 and 5.9. It’s evident that the two-time MVP remains the driving force behind Golden State’s success, as he leads the team in playoff Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Professional bettors have taken notice, with Curry representing 17.9% of the betting handle despite being written on just 9.1% of the handle. That disproportionate amount of money-to-tickets represents some substantial wagers, dropping the price from +1400 to +150.

The Warriors are knocking on the NBA Finals door, and Curry will only see his odds improve once they punch their tickets.

Jayson Tatum +450

There’s much more to be decided in the Eastern Conference Finals, but pro bettors have taken to Jayson Tatum in the futures market. The Boston Celtics small forward has been their best player and is among the team leaders in nearly every traditional and advanced category.

Tatum is Boston’s scoring and minutes leader, averaging 27.2 points and 40.2 minutes per game. The three-time All-Star’s advanced metrics are just as impressive, accumulating 1.7 Win Shares, 1.0 Value Over Replacement Player, and 4.8 Box Plus/Minus.

There’s no denying that Tatum has been one of the premier Celtics players through the first three rounds of the playoffs. There’s no guarantee that the Atlantic Division winners proceed to the finals, but sharp bettors have Tatum earmarked with the second-highest handle, right behind Curry. The 23-year-old is collecting 16.3% of the handle and only 9.6% of the tickets, implying that big money bets are coming in on Tatum.

The Celtics have some work to do, but the betting market implies that Tatum presents the best value on the MVP board.

Jimmy Butler +400

Jimmy Butler ranks ahead of Tatum on the betting board, coming in at +400; however, he represents a much smaller portion of the betting market.

Of the players still available, the Miami Heat guard is attracting the third-highest handle. Although, there’s a substantive drop-off between him and the top two options. Butler is drawing 7.5% of the money, which is less than half of what Curry and Tatum are commanding. Moreover, his ticket count is much lower, at 4.5%. Yet, proportionately Butler is only marginally below Tatum. The Heat guard’s money-to-ticket count ratio is 1.66, compared to Tatum’s rating of 1.69.

Whichever Eastern Conference team advances to the next round will see their MVP candidate’s odds decrease. For now, there’s more money coming in on Tatum and the Celtics, but a small number of sharp bettors will be able to say that they got the best price available on Butler. should the Heat advance.