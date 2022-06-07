NBA Finals Reset: Series Wagers Ahead of Game 3

The NBA Finals are all tied 1-1 after the Golden State Warriors blew out the Boston Celtics 107-88 in Game 2.
As the scene shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4, let’s reset and have a look at the current series wagers available for the taking.
Series Winner
Golden State Warriors (-115)
Boston Celtics (-105)
Listed as underdogs following Game 1’s stunning collapse, the Warriors (-115) are back as modest title/series favorites following Sunday’s bounce-back performance.
Series Will End in Exactly How Many Games?
5 Games (+300)
6 Games (+150)
7 Games (+140)
With the series being deadlocked at a game a piece, bettors are not expecting either team to win out. Neither the Celtics nor the Warriors have lost back-to-back contests this postseason, which points to a seven-game affair as the most likely outcome heading into Game 3.
Series Correct Score (Best of 7)
Golden State Warriors: 4-1 (+750), 4-2 (+400), 4-3 (+275)
Boston Celtics: 4-1 (+600), 4-2 (+325), 4-3 (+500)
If you are confident in this series going the full seven games, the Celtics at +500 could be a tremendous value play, especially given the resilience the club has shown on the road throughout these playoffs (potential Game 7 would be in Golden State).
Top Series Points, Assists, Rebounds
Points: Stephen Curry (-500), Jayson Tatum (+450), Jaylen Brown (+1000)
Assists: Jayson Tatum (-110), Draymond Green (+145), Marcus Smart (+750)
Rebounds: Kevon Looney (+120), Al Horford (+175), Draymond Green (+275)
Even if you aren’t a fan of either side, a fun way to ensure some form of rooting interest is wagering on series leaders in points, assists, or rebounds. As things stand, the most likely scenario after two games is Warriors superstar Stephen Curry topping all players in points.
Series Spread
Golden State Warriors: -1.5 (+240), -2.5 (+750), +1.5 (-213), +2.5 (-1000)
Boston Celtics: +1.5 (-303), +2.5 (-1250), -1.5 (+175), -2.5 (+650)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.