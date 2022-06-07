NBA Finals Reset: Series Wagers Ahead of Game 3

The NBA Finals are all tied 1-1 after the Golden State Warriors blew out the Boston Celtics 107-88 in Game 2.

As the scene shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4, let’s reset and have a look at the current series wagers available for the taking.

Series Winner

Golden State Warriors (-115)



(-115) Boston Celtics (-105)

Listed as underdogs following Game 1’s stunning collapse, the Warriors (-115) are back as modest title/series favorites following Sunday’s bounce-back performance.

Series Will End in Exactly How Many Games?

5 Games (+300)

(+300) 6 Games (+150)

(+150) 7 Games (+140)

With the series being deadlocked at a game a piece, bettors are not expecting either team to win out. Neither the Celtics nor the Warriors have lost back-to-back contests this postseason, which points to a seven-game affair as the most likely outcome heading into Game 3.

Series Correct Score (Best of 7)

Golden State Warriors: 4-1 (+750), 4-2 (+400), 4-3 (+275)

4-1 (+750), 4-2 (+400), 4-3 (+275) Boston Celtics: 4-1 (+600), 4-2 (+325), 4-3 (+500)

If you are confident in this series going the full seven games, the Celtics at +500 could be a tremendous value play, especially given the resilience the club has shown on the road throughout these playoffs (potential Game 7 would be in Golden State).

Top Series Points, Assists, Rebounds

Points: Stephen Curry (-500), Jayson Tatum (+450), Jaylen Brown (+1000)

Stephen Curry (-500), Jayson Tatum (+450), Jaylen Brown (+1000) Assists: Jayson Tatum (-110), Draymond Green (+145), Marcus Smart (+750)

Jayson Tatum (-110), Draymond Green (+145), Marcus Smart (+750) Rebounds: Kevon Looney (+120), Al Horford (+175), Draymond Green (+275)

Even if you aren’t a fan of either side, a fun way to ensure some form of rooting interest is wagering on series leaders in points, assists, or rebounds. As things stand, the most likely scenario after two games is Warriors superstar Stephen Curry topping all players in points.

Series Spread

Golden State Warriors: -1.5 (+240), -2.5 (+750), +1.5 (-213), +2.5 (-1000)

-1.5 (+240), -2.5 (+750), +1.5 (-213), +2.5 (-1000) Boston Celtics: +1.5 (-303), +2.5 (-1250), -1.5 (+175), -2.5 (+650)

Series Total Games O/U