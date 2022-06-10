NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 Player Props

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors square off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Friday, with the Celtics holding a 2-1 series lead.

At this point, what stands out is not just that the C’s have won two games but how they’ve won. In Game 1, it was Boston taking advantage of Golden State’s fourth-quarter flop, shooting a scintillating 9-for-12 from distance, receiving outsized contributions from supporting cast members Al Horford and Derrick White. It was a game story characterized more by Golden State’s meltdown, which the Warriors remedied in Game 2.

The Celtics’ win in Game 3 looked and felt different. Boston established a physical presence from the opening tip, driven by prowess and depth and buoyed by youthful enthusiasm. The stats from Game 3 tell this story all too well. Boston dominated the glass, hauling down 15 offensive boards to the Warriors’ six, paving the way for a 22-11 second-chance points advantage. The Celtics scored 52 points in the paint, more than Games 1 and 2 combined, while Golden only managed 26.

What left an even more lasting impression was the C’s took Golden State’s renowned third-quarter punch and though staggered, recovered quickly. It was a game that left a mark, the proverbial statement game that has many giving the Warriors little to no chance the rest of the way.

As we look ahead to Game 4 and assess potential prop bet opportunities, a cautionary note, avoid reading too much into the Celtics’ impressive Game 3 victory. Like Boston, Steve Kerr and company are unbeaten following a playoff loss (5-0) and have demonstrated an ability to turn the tide in their legendary postseason history.

Here are a few player props to consider with the stage set for a critical Game 4.

Klay Thompson – Over 20.5 points (-115)

Klay Thompson had his best game of the series in Game 3, pouring in 25 points on 7-17 shooting, 5-13 from distance. He will likely get all the minutes he can handle, and with Steph Curry at less than 100%, Thompson will look to take on more of the offensive load.

Jaylen Brown – Over 24.5 points (-110)

Jaylen Brown exploded out of the gate in Game 3, scoring 17 first-quarter points, finishing with 27 on 9-16 shooting, and scoring a torrid 4-8 from beyond the arc. He played 40 minutes in Game 3, and with Draymond Green struggling to contain him, the Celtics will turn to the 25-year-old early and often.

Stephen Curry – Under 28.5 points (-110)

Curry has indicated he will play in Game 4 but will be hampered by an ankle injury. Curry will unlikely be the dominant offensive force he’s been in this year’s postseason. At a minimum, you would expect his ability to drive and cut will be mitigated somewhat, making his 28.5 points prop a challenge to surpass.

Andrew Wiggins – Over 5.5 rebounds (-139)

Andrew Wiggins hauled seven rebounds in Game 3 and can once again be expected to play a ton of minutes (40 in Game 3). With the Warriors looking for a better effort on the glass, Wiggins exceeding this prop looks attractive.