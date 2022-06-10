NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 Props

As the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 4 at TD Garden, here are a few observations from the C’s 116-110 Game 3 victory as we attempt to discern potential game prop opportunities for Friday night.

The Celtics had 52 points in the paint in Game 3, more than Games 1 and 2 combined, doubling the Warriors’ total on Wednesday. This result marked a complete reversal from Game 2, where Golden State enjoyed a 40-24 advantage en route to their Game 2 victory. One of the primary reasons for this is that Boston had 15 offensive rebounds in Game 3, more than they garnered in the first two games total. This improvement translated to 22 second-chance points, double Golden State’s output.

The Celtics are now 7-0 coming off a playoff loss. Ime Udoka and staff identified what they needed to improve upon, and the players committed, executing with precision. Easier said than done, to be sure, and a testament to the strength of this team from top to bottom and its ability to rise to the occasion.

There’s one thing that makes Game 4 particularly compelling, Golden State is also unbeaten coming off a playoff loss, and Steve Kerr and company will look to respond in a must-see battle on Friday.

Winning Margin – Celtics by 1-5 (+400)

In winning Games 1 and 3, the Celtics were buoyed by a balanced scoring attack and strong performances at both ends of the floor from their supporting cast. On Wednesday, after coughing up an 18-point lead and falling behind by two in the wake of another Warriors dizzying third-quarter run, Boston was able to reassert itself, establishing a double-digit advantage early in the fourth. Costly turnovers by the Warriors in the final frame played a role here, and the momentum built through the third quarter was largely gone.

Game 3 dealt the Warriors a body blow, and while it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dubs cover, it looks likely that Boston heads back to San Francisco with a 3-1 advantage.

Race to 30 – Warriors (+115)

The Celtics comfortably won the race to 30 in Game 3, the third straight game the prop has been decided in the first quarter (Celtics hold 2-1 edge). Boston’s Jaylen Brown was electric in the opening stanza, his 17 points matching the Celtics record (held by Ray Allen) for most points in a Finals quarter.

From a Warriors’ perspective, Klay Thompson had his best game of the series in Game 3. Expect him to be even more of a factor in the early going of Game 4. Like the first two games, look for this prop to be tightly contested, and (assuming Steph Curry is good to go) at +115, you should be willing to take a shot at Golden State.