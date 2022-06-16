NBA Finals Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Preview & Prop Picks

Up three games to two, the Golden State Warriors (+3.5) will look to close out the Boston Celtics (-3.5) Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Let us dive into tonight’s showdown in what could very well be the final matchup of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Analysis & Picks

If you were to tell basketball fans the Warriors would win an NBA Finals game without Stephen Curry making a three, not many would believe it. That was the outcome of Monday’s bizarre Game 5. Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS, 13 REB) and a strong team performance defensively have Golden State one step closer to capturing another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Entering Thursday’s Game 6 as +3.5 point road underdogs, bettors do not expect Steve Kerr’s group to celebrate a potential title on Boston’s home floor. While the Dubs managed to steal Game 4 at TD Garden thanks to Curry’s heroics (43 PTS), overall, they have been far less potent away from Chase Center. In nine playoff road games this season, the Warriors are 4-5, covering in just three of those contests.

As for the Celtics, their backs are against the wall after failing to capitalize on Curry’s off-night in Game 5, ultimately done in by a combination of turnovers (18), poor free-throw shooting (67.7%), and a 20-point fourth quarter. Despite the disappointing showing, Monday marked just the first time all postseason that Boston dropped back-to-back games.

If there is a reason for pause, home court has not necessarily been an advantage for Ime Udoka’s group this postseason; Boston is a mediocre 6-5 at TD Garden and 5-6 ATS.

That said, it’s reasonable to expect the C’s to play with a sense of desperation, given their season/title hopes hang in the balance. A resilient group all playoffs, it would not be shocking to see Jayson Tatum and company respond once again in a must-win situation.

Winning Side: Celtics (-165)

Best Player Prop: Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (-120)

Boston’s tough Game 5 loss overshadowed an outstanding performance from Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward scored 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including five of nine from distance. The “your best players have to be your best players” cliché is in play here, and expect Tatum to rise to the challenge.

Race to 30: Boston Celtics (-175)

Playing in front of their home fans, and with their season on the line, the Celtics will likely come out firing to begin Game 6. While Boston did lose the race to 30 at the Garden in Game 4, it was by a mere two points early in the second quarter. I’m anticipating a much more urgent Celtics team Thursday evening.

First Basket: Jayson Tatum (+550)

The Celtics will want to get Tatum going early and often in this their most important game of the season. The 24-year-old superstar should be in attack mode right from the opening tip, and I like him to open the scoring in this one.