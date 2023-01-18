NBA Futures: The Memphis Grizzlies are Real Title Contenders

We’re getting to a point where it’s hard to discount what the Memphis Grizzlies are doing in the Western Conference and should consider them as contenders.

After a surprise run to the playoffs last season, the Grizzlies have continued to grow as a young team and have still managed to record one of the top records in the NBA.

What makes this Grizzlies team special? Let’s dive into that and look toward their future odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Continue Showing Major Growth

Entering action on Wednesday night, the Grizzlies have now won ten straight games and are just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. With their elite record of 30-13, the Grizzlies have continued to climb the NBA Championship odds list, where they now sit with the sixth-shortest odds at +1100. The Grizzlies finished second in the West last year and won a playoff round over the Minnesota Timberwolves before bowing out to the eventual NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in six games. Still, the Grizzlies gave the Warriors a run for their money, and they appear to be an even stronger unit this time around.

Ja Morant is playing at an MVP level, and we know the impact that superstar play has in a star-driven league. The Grizzlies guard has averaged 27.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. As great as those numbers are for Morant, this isn’t a one-man show in Memphis. The Grizzlies have one of the deepest teams in the NBA and boast one of the best all-around defensive units, which certainly will play when the games start to matter more in April and May. The Grizzlies are operating with the fourth-best offense in terms of points per game, with five players averaging double-figures.

One player that’s really elevated their game is Desmond Bane, averaging over 20 points per game and shooting over 40% from three. Those numbers will play in this offense, especially considering their starting five’s defensive presence. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams in the front court, not many teams will find it very friendly in the paint, but the issue for the Grizzlies will be keeping their big duo out of foul trouble.

If this team can stay healthy and continue playing defense at an elite level, there’s no reason this Grizzlies team can’t challenge some of the game’s best in a seven-game playoff series. With the way that Morant is playing and how strong he’s looked in the playoffs, this Grizzlies team has value in the futures market. The Western Conference is much wider open than it’s been in prior years, creating a value opening at the top of the standings. The Grizzlies continue to demonstrate they’re for real, and it’s about time that bettors start treating them as such.