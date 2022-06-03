NBA Player Props Seeing Big Bump In Usage for FanDuel
With the NBA Finals kicking off last night in California, there have been some betting trends that have been evident from the FanDuel Sportsbook in the NBA playoffs.
There’s been statistical data from FanDuel that bettors have been targeting player props throughout the NBA Playoffs as the biggest area of action and that’s something that should continue during the NBA Finals.
For example, same game parlays, which are offered on FanDuel, have seen NBA player props generate nearly 100% of the action.
Throughout the playoffs, there have been some popular plays that have stood out, specifically with the First Basket market. The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler has boasted the most popular selection for that player prop throughout the playoffs, with Jayson Tatum second.
With Tatum and the Boston Celtics playing in the NBA Finals, he’s managed to get targeted a lot during the team’s run with player props as the most popular play from his team, followed by Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.
The Celtics are taking on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, who’ve also been targeted a lot with player props during the postseason. The Warriors player atop that list is Stephen Curry, who’s been the most popular play overall throughout the playoffs. That’s hardly a surprise, with Tatum owning the second-highest handle throughout the postseason. One thing that might jump off the page is that Jordan Poole has seen the second most action from Warriors players with player props in the playoffs, owning more action than Klay Thompson, who has the third-highest.
There’s been a higher uptick this year in player prop action throughout the NBA Playoffs and that’s an interesting trend with how lopsided a lot of the games have been this postseason. With plenty of star power present in the NBA Finals led by Curry and Tatum, you can likely expect the public to continue piling on the action for what should be a long series between these two great teams.
