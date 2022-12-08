Multiple NBA teams are looking to contend for the championship this season, while others are just looking to qualify for the postseason.

Whether it’s the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, or Milwaukee Bucks, the playoffs aren’t the end goal, while others, such as the Sacramento Kings or Indiana Pacers, are hoping to sneak in and do damage.

NBA Playoff Picture: NBA Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

Team Seed Boston Celtics (21-5) 1 Milwaukee Bucks (18-6) 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9) 3 Brooklyn Nets (14-12) 4 Atlanta Hawks (13-12) 5 Indiana Pacers (13-12) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Toronto Raptors (13-12) #10 Miami Heat (11-14) #8 Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) #9 New York Knicks (12-13)

Western Conference

Team Seed New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) 1 Phoenix Suns (16-9) 2 Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) 3 Denver Nuggets (14-10) 4 Sacramento Kings (13-10) 5 Utah Jazz (15-12) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Dallas Mavericks (13-11) #10 Golden State Warriors (13-13) #8 Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) #9 Los Angeles Clippers (14-12)

Not much has changed in terms of the overall structure regarding the top of the Eastern Conference over the last week. The Boston Celtics put together a 3-1 week and are still atop the East, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers sit in the top three. Consistency has been a central theme for these three teams from the get-go, and it’s a significant factor in their current standing. One team on the rise lately has been the Brooklyn Nets, who appear to have started putting things together. The Nets have posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games and have begun to move into a better position in the Eastern Conference. One team on the other end of the spectrum has been the Washington Wizards, who’ve posted a 3-7 record over their last ten and have fallen into questionable territory.

Looking towards the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns have continued to be the class of the West, even if they slightly faltered last week. During that span, the Suns posted a 1-3 record, while other teams, such as the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, have been gaining on them after putting together win streaks. The Sacramento Kings were also mentioned during last week’s write-up, and they’ve continued to surprise many people early on, posting a 13-10 record. Things were more dire for the Los Angeles Lakers last week, but a hot stretch from Anthony Davis has put them in a spot where they’re playing much better.

When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA regular season concludes on April 9, 2023, while the play-in round kicks off on April 11 and runs until April 14. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 15, with the Finals concluding on June 18, 2023, if necessary.