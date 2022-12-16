Multiple NBA teams are looking to contend for the championship this season, while others are just looking to qualify for the postseason.

Whether it’s the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, or Milwaukee Bucks, the playoffs aren’t the end goal, while others, such as the Sacramento Kings or Indiana Pacers, are hoping to sneak in and do damage.

NBA Playoff Picture: NBA Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

Team Seed Boston Celtics (22-7) 1 Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (18-11) 3 Brooklyn Nets (17-12) 4 Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) 5 New York Knicks (15-13) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Indiana Pacers (15-14) #10 Toronto Raptors (13-15) #8 Miami Heat (14-15) #9 Atlanta Hawks (14-15)

Western Conference

Team Seed New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) 1 Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) 2 Denver Nuggets (17-10) 3 Portland Trail Blazers (16-12) 4 Phoenix Suns (16-12) 5 Los Angeles Clippers (17-13) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Sacramento Kings (15-12) #10 Golden State Warriors (14-15) #8 Utah Jazz (16-14) #9 Dallas Mavericks (14-14)

There haven’t been a lot of teams streaking in the Eastern Conference, but two standouts are the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Entering action tonight, the Knicks have won five straight games and are 6-4 over their last ten. There were definite question marks with the Knicks after last season, but there’s been some positivity surrounding this team early, specifically in the previous two weeks. The Nets have found consistency in December, posting an 8-2 record over their last ten games, including winning four straight. It’s also challenging to find many flaws with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, who continue to separate themselves at the top of the East.

The Western Conference has started on a somewhat different note, with the Memphis Grizzlies getting hot in December and winning six in a row. That’s helped propel them to be one of the top teams in the West, while the opposite can be said for the Phoenix Suns, who had lost five straight entering their game with the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. Nothing else has been fluctuating over the last week, with minimal changes in the standings. In addition, the New Orleans Pelicans have continued to roll and appear to be a top threat in the West, with an 18-9 record amid an 8-2 stretch.

When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA regular season concludes on April 9, 2023, while the play-in round kicks off on April 11 and runs until April 14. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 15, with the Finals concluding on June 18, 2023, if necessary.