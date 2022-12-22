Multiple NBA teams are looking to contend for the championship this season, while others are just looking to qualify for the postseason.

Whether it’s the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, or Milwaukee Bucks, the playoffs aren’t the end goal, while others, such as the Sacramento Kings or Indiana Pacers, are hoping to sneak in and do damage.

NBA Playoff Picture: NBA Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

Team Seed Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) 1 Boston Celtics (22-10) 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11) 3 Brooklyn Nets (20-12) 4 Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) 5 New York Knicks (18-14) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Miami Heat (16-16) #10 Toronto Raptors (14-18) #8 Indiana Pacers (16-16) #9 Atlanta Hawks (16-16)

Western Conference

Team Seed Denver Nuggets (19-11) 1 Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) 2 New Orleans Pelicans (18-12) 3 Phoenix Suns (19-13) 4 Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) 5 Sacramento Kings (17-13) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Portland Trail Blazers (17-15) #10 Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16) #8 Utah Jazz (18-16) #9 Dallas Mavericks (16-16)

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks remain neck-and-neck atop the Eastern Conference. Entering action on Thursday, the Bucks have been playing better basketball of late, but there’s a trio of teams behind this group that has been recently making noise in the East. Before Wednesday night’s games, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers all boasted win streaks higher than four games, signifying the conference’s depth. There was a time in November when the Boston Celtics looked like they’d run away with things, but the pack has tightened, and the C’s have struggled in December.

Unlike the East, the Western Conference doesn’t feature any teams currently riding extensive hot stretches. The Denver Nuggets have emerged as the top seed in the West after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. There’s not much separating the top five teams in the West, which has made things interesting. At the forefront of teams expected to do more are Golden State and Dallas, who have taken steps back. After sitting at the top of the West last week, the New Orleans Pelicans have fallen into a slump, which has seen them post four straight losses.

When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA regular season concludes on April 9, 2023, while the play-in round kicks off on April 11 and runs until April 14. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 15, with the Finals concluding on June 18, 2023, if necessary.