Multiple NBA teams are looking to contend for the championship, while others are just looking to qualify for the postseason.

Whether it’s the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, or Milwaukee Bucks, the playoffs aren’t the end goal, while others, such as the Sacramento Kings or Indiana Pacers, are hoping to sneak in and do damage.

NBA Playoff Picture: NBA Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

Team Seed Boston Celtics (37-15) 1 Milwaukee Bucks (34-17) 2 Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) 3 Brooklyn Nets (31-20) 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) 5 Miami Heat (29-23) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 New York Knicks (27-25) #10 Indiana Pacers (24-28) #8 Atlanta Hawks (26-26) #9 Washington Wizards (24-26)

Western Conference

Team Seed Denver Nuggets (35-16) 1 Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) 2 Sacramento Kings (29-21) 3 Los Angeles Clippers (29-25) 4 Dallas Mavericks (27-25) 5 Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) 6

Play-In Round Matchup #7 Golden State Warriors (26-25) #10 New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) #8 Phoenix Suns (27-26) #9 Utah Jazz (27-26)

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Boston Celtics have continued to hold the seed in the Eastern Conference, but they now have some company breathing down their necks. The C’s aren’t playing lousy basketball, quite the opposite, having posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games. Still, entering action on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks have won five straight games and sit just 2.5 games back of the Celtics for the top spot.

Another team that remains in the hunt for the top seed is the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc River’s squad finished their strong run in January with an 8-2 record over their last ten games and are just three games behind the Celtics. There was a point when the Celtics looked like they’d run away with things, but the Bucks and 76ers have had something to say about that.

On the Western Conference side of the bracket, the Denver Nuggets have continued to lead the pack and own a three-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the top spot. Nikola Jokic is putting together another MVP-caliber campaign and averaging a triple-double.

Last year’s NBA champs are also starting to climb the rankings, with the Golden State Warriors sitting with the seventh seed. The Warriors have won three of their last four games, while a team headed in the opposite direction is the New Orleans Pelicans, who’ve lost nine in a row and fallen into the tenth seed.

When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA regular season concludes on April 9, 2023, while the play-in round kicks off on April 11 and runs until April 14. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 15, with the Finals concluding on June 18, 2023, if necessary.