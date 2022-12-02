NBA Playoff Picture: NBA Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today
Zachary Cook
Multiple NBA teams are looking to contend for the championship this season, while others are just looking to qualify for the postseason.
Whether it’s the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, or Milwaukee Bucks, the playoffs aren’t the end goal, while others, such as the Sacramento Kings or Indiana Pacers, are hoping to sneak in and do damage.
Eastern Conference
Team
Seed
Boston Celtics (18-4)
1
Milwaukee Bucks (15-5)
2
Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8)
3
Indiana Pacers (12-9)
4
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10)
5
Atlanta Hawks (12-10)
6
Play-In Round Matchup
#7 Toronto Raptors (11-10)
#10 New York Knicks (10-12)
#8 Brooklyn Nets (12-11)
#9 Washington Wizards (11-11)
Western Conference
Team
Seed
Phoenix Suns (15-6)
1
Denver Nuggets (14-7)
2
New Orleans Pelicans (13-8)
3
Memphis Grizzlies (12-9)
4
LA Clippers (13-10)
5
Sacramento Kings (11-9)
6
Play-In Round Matchup
#7 Utah Jazz (11-9)
#10 Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11)
#8 Dallas Mavericks (10-1o)
#9 Golden State Warriors (11-11)
At the end of November, the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a hot start inside the Eastern Conference and currently own the top record in the NBA. Expectations were high for the C’s entering the season after playing in the NBA Finals last year. Early on, they’ve demonstrated they have another gear, which should scare the rest of the basketball world. Along with the Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks have continued to be a contender, bolstered by improving prospects and the impending return of Khris Middleton. In terms of early surprises, the Indiana Pacers have been seeing some solid basketball from their young core, who will be worth watching to see if they can sustain this high-caliber play.
Looking toward the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns have continued their regular season dominance and are a threat to take the top seed. With the Denver Nuggets seeing a healthy Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, they’ve also made some early strides toward being a Western threat. The biggest surprise in the West right now has to be the early season mediocrity of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. They’ve found a little more consistency of late but hardly look like the team that rolled through the entire playoff bracket one year ago. In addition to the Warriors, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, which shouldn’t be a surprise if you’ve been following the drama in Tinsel Town.
When are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?
The NBA regular season concludes on April 9, 2023, while the play-in round kicks off on April 11 and runs until April 14. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 15, with the Finals concluding on June 18, 2023, if necessary.
