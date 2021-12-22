NBA Postpones Bulls vs. Raptors Due to a rising number of players in COVID protocols

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. This marks the third postponed game for both teams since last week as Chicago currently has six players on the injury report due to COVID, while Toronto has seven players impacted by the virus.

Both teams will now get a bit of an extended break as neither is slated to be back in action until Sunday.

This break in the schedule couldn’t come at a worse time for the Raptors, who’ve won five of their past seven games after a 9-13 start to the season. At 14-15, Toronto is now just one game below .500, and it’s tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

