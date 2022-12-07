Every basketball franchise has different parameters for success. Some teams can make it rain, putting distance between themselves and opponents with the three balls. Others rely on interior scoring, getting their bigs to do the dirty work down low. But, no matter the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 4 GP, 34.8 Pts, 7.8 Reb, 9.3 Ast 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 2 GP, 34.0 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast 3. Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) 4 GP, 31.5 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 5.5 Ast 4. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 3 GP, 28.3 Pts, 6.0 Reb, 6.3 Ast 5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 2 GP, 26.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 12.0 Ast 6. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 6.7 Ast 7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 4 GP, 23.3 Pts, 5.8 Reb, 6.8 Ast 8. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 3 GP, 24.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 5.0 Ast 9. D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) 2 GP, 21.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 8.0 Ast 10. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) 3 GP, 21.3 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 4.7 Ast

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 4 GP, 34.8 Pts, 7.8 Reb, 9.3 Ast

Once again, Luka Doncic tops the point guard power rankings, improving his gaudy metrics from last week. The Dallas Mavericks floor general inched closer to a triple-double week, coming a few rebounds and assists short of the feat. More importantly, he led the Mavs to win three of four games.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 2 GP, 34.0 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hot start to the season continued with another week of above 30.0 points per game. The Canadian point guard has come into his own in his fifth professional season, ranking fourth in league scoring with 31.3 points per game.

3. Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) – 4 GP, 31.5 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 5.5 Ast

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons was one of the biggest risers this week, thanks partly to his 45-point effort against the Utah Jazz. Still, he managed 37 against the Los Angeles Clippers and didn’t fall below 22 points in any of his four contests.

4. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 3 GP, 28.3 Pts, 6.0 Reb, 6.3 Ast

A 28.3 point, 6.0 rebound, and 6.3 assist week would be a noteworthy accomplishment for nearly any other player in the league, but all three metrics are below his season-long averages. An ankle injury could impact his effectiveness, but despite the limitation, Morant remains a top-five guard in the Association.

5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 2 GP, 26.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 12.0 Ast

Dimes were a top priority for Trae Young this week, with the Atlanta Hawks’ one-man averaging 12.0 assists across two games. That giving mentality was complemented by 26.5 points per game, which could have been much higher if Young shot better than 16.7% from beyond the arc.

6. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) – 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 6.7 Ast

It’s hard to knock Terry Rozier with a stat line like the one he posted over the past seven days, but it’s been an uphill battle for the 28-year-old. Rozier ranks 11th on the Charlotte Hornets with 0.1 Win Shares, posting a -1.9 Box Plus/Minus and 47.2% True Shooting Percentage.

7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 4 GP, 23.3 Pts, 5.8 Reb, 6.8 Ast

It was a relatively quiet week for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The reigning champions split four games, with Curry posting below-average metrics across the board. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks on the horizon.

8. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 3 GP, 24.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 5.0 Ast

Kyrie Irving continues to deal with the fallout from his controversial tweet, but it’s not impacting his performance on the court. The seven-time All-Star brought his rebound and assist metrics up while holding steady in points. Still, Irving’s effective field goal percentage is the worst since the 2016-17 campaign, implying we could see increased scoring over his coming games.

9. D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 2 GP, 21.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 8.0 Ast

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a quiet week, playing just two games since our last update. D’Angelo Russell thrived with the light workload, with improved play on both ends of the court. The T-Wolves make up for lost time this week with four games over the next seven days.

10. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) – 3 GP, 21.3 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 4.7 Ast

After sitting out last season while recovering from an ACL injury, it took a few weeks for Jamal Murray to get up to game speed. Nevertheless, the Denver Nuggets point guard has flourished over the past couple of weeks, averaging north of 20.0 points per game for the second straight week, with 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.