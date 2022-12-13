NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week
Every basketball franchise has different parameters for success. Some teams can make it rain, putting distance between themselves and opponents with the three balls. Others rely on interior scoring, getting their bigs to do the dirty work down low. But, no matter the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.
As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.
It’s been another tremendous start for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who leads the league in scoring and ranks top five in assists. The three-time All-Star was a few rebounds short of averaging a triple-double this week, inching closer to the mark with his season-long averages.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a real one in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian was up to his usual scoring antics this week, averaging 30.3 points per game across three outings, and is just shy of Doncic for the league lead.
It was an unusually harmonious week for the Brooklyn Nets, who went 4-0 over the past seven days, thanks partly to the solid play from Kyrie Irving. The mercurial guard was above his season averages and continues to prove his value as a top ball handler in the Association.
4. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 1 GP, 32.0 Pts, 6.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast
The Golden State Warriors had a quiet week, playing just two games, only one of which Stephen Curry participated in. Chef Curry benefitted from the rest, scoring 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a convincing win over the Boston Celtics.
5. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) – 2 GP, 28.0 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 6.0 Ast
The second of two Warriors point guards to crack the top five, Jordan Poole played in both games this week, starting in place of Curry against the Utah Jazz. His 36-point effort wasn’t enough to turn the tide for Golden State, who dropped a 124-123 decision to their conference rivals.
At 7-20, the Charlotte Hornets are quickly learning the value that LaMelo Ball brings to their backcourt. Still, Terry Rozier is filling in admirably, posting career-best metrics in every traditional category. Scary Terry had another outstanding week, averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in three games.
D’Angelo Russell put the Minnesota Timberwolves on his back this week, leading the team in scoring in three of four games. That wasn’t enough to move the T-Wolves up the standings, though, as the team finished 2-2 after dropping consecutive matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing catch-up in the Eastern Conference, sitting two wins shy of the Celtics for the best record. Jrue Holiday is doing his part, averaging his most points per game since the 2019-20 season.
Wins have been hard to come by for the Atlanta Hawks, dropping four of their past five. It’s hard to blame the losses on Trae Young, who continues to deliver solid offensive performances. The All-NBA point guard nearly averaged a double-double in points and assists, needing one more dime to accomplish the feat.
James Harden is in the festive spirit, giving out 28 assists over his last two games. That gaudy total is complemented by 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, helping the Philadelphia 76ers to consecutive wins for the fourth time this season.
