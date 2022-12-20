NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 3 GP, 32.3 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast 2. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 2 GP, 35.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 4.0 Ast 3. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 2 GP, 29.0 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 4.0 Ast 4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 3 GP, 29.0 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 12.7 Ast 5. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 4 GP, 28.5 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 6.8 Ast 6. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) 4 GP, 27.5 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 4.5 Ast 7. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 3 GP, 27.3 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 7.3 Ast 8. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) 4 GP, 27.3 Pts, 5.8 Reb, 5.0 Ast 9. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) 4 GP, 26.0 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 7.8 Ast 10. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 4 GP, 25.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 5.5 Ast

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3 GP, 32.3 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maintained his excellent play, averaging 35.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in three games. The Canadian point guard increased his point-per-game season average to 31.3 but continues to rank third behind Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

2. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 2 GP, 35.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 4.0 Ast

It was a high-scoring week from point guards punctuated by the Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving, who averaged 35.0 points in two games this week. Those efforts helped the Nets win two more, extending their win streak to six games.

3. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 2 GP, 29.0 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 4.0 Ast

Thirty-one games into the season, and the Golden State Warriors are outside the Western Conference playoff picture looking in. That’s not due to a lack of effort from Stephen Curry, who put up 58 points across two outings this week, both losses.

4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 3 GP, 29.0 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 12.7 Ast

Trae Young is approaching Tyrese Haliburton for the league lead in assists, sitting 0.7 back of the Indiana Pacers guard after a 38-assist week. That didn’t come at the expense of scoring, with the Atlanta Hawks floor general putting up the fourth-most points per game among point guards.

5. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 4 GP, 28.5 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 6.8 Ast

We’ve received some vintage Damian Lillard performances over the past couple of weeks. The six-time All-Star has scored 34 or more in four of his past seven, albeit with a slightly diminished 28.5 over the last seven days.

6. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) – 4 GP, 27.5 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 4.5 Ast

The Golden State Warriors have lightened Curry’s workload this year, turning to Jordan Poole more frequently. The former first-round draft pick hasn’t disappointed, consistently ranking as a top performer among guards. That was the case again this week, with Poole scoring 27.5 points per game, playing in all four matchups.

7. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 3 GP, 27.3 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 7.3 Ast

It was an uncharacteristically low-scoring week for Luka Doncic. Still, 27.3 points per game is a noteworthy accomplishment, complemented by his 5.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Doncic will remain at the forefront of the MVP conversation throughout the year.

8. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) – 4 GP, 27.3 Pts, 5.8 Reb, 5.0 Ast

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred Van Vleet makes his first appearance on the top ten list after a thorough week from the All-Star. VanVleet’s 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists were no consolation for the Raptors, who extended their losing streak to six games.

9. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) – 4 GP, 26.0 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 7.8 Ast

LaMelo Ball returned to the court this week, wrapping up his seventh game. His ankle was no worse for wear, with Ball scoring 104 through four matchups. That didn’t solve the Charlotte Hornets’ early-season woes, as the Southeast Division basement dwellers won just one of their four games.

10. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) – 4 GP, 25.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 5.5 Ast

After years of languishing as one of the worst teams in the Association, the Sacramento Kings’ nucleus finally has the team winning games. De’Aaron Fox has been integral to that success, leading the team in scoring and usage percentage. That’s reflected in this week’s stats, with Kings one-man putting up 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.