NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 3 GP, 35.7 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 9.7 Ast 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 2 GP, 35.5 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast 3. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 2 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 9.5 Ast 4. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) 3 GP, 29.3 Pts, 2.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast 5. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) 3 GP, 28.7 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast 6. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 9.7 Ast 7. Kevin Porter Jr. (Houston Rockets) 3 GP, 27.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast 8. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) 3 GP, 25.3 Pts, 7.0 Reb, 8.7 Ast 9. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) 2 GP, 25.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 8.5 Ast 10. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 2 GP, 25.0 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 3 GP, 35.7 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 9.7 Ast

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic shot back to the top of our power rankings with another dominant week. Doncic had a 50-point outing against the Houston Rockets, falling two rebounds short of a triple-double but nearly managing the feat across his weekly stats.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 2 GP, 35.5 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly matched Doncic’s production this week, dropping 44 against the New Orleans Pelicans and averaging 35.5 in his two games. More importantly, he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder snap out of their five-game losing streak and win three of their past four.

3. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 2 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 9.5 Ast

The Atlanta Hawks are barely keeping their head above .500 and would be on the wrong side of the winning percentage if not for Trae Young. The Hawks’ ball handler is nearly averaging a double-double this season, needing just one more ten-assist outing to put him over the threshold.

4. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) – 3 GP, 29.3 Pts, 2.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast

The man Young is chasing for the assists-per-game lead, Tyrese Haliburton, ranks one spot below him on our list. The Indiana Pacers guard fell below his season averages with 21 assists across three games this week. The decrease in dimes was offset by an increase in scoring, with Haliburton totaling 88 points over the last seven days.

5. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 3 GP, 28.7 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast

Darius Garland had an above-average scoring week, but it came at the expense of his rebound and assist metrics. The reigning All-Star had the fifth-best scoring average among point guards this week, but his Cleveland Cavaliers dropped two of their three matchups despite the increase.

6. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 9.7 Ast

His new shoe propelled Ja Morant on Christmas day. The Memphis Grizzlies leading scorer put up 36 points on 15-of-29 shooting and his second 30-point effort of the week. Still, his Grizzlies lost both games, falling to third in the Western Conference standings.

7. Kevin Porter Jr. (Houston Rockets) – 3 GP, 27.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 6.0 Ast

Not every week do we get top-ten caliber performances from Houston Rockets players, but that’s what Kevin Porter Jr. delivered over the past seven days. The 22-year-old had two 30-point games, falling one assist and three rebounds shy of a triple-double in his latest contest against the Chicago Bulls.

8. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) – 3 GP, 25.3 Pts, 7.0 Reb, 8.7 Ast

After landing with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, CJ McCollum has had career-best metrics. Although he’s off to a slow start this year, the former Most Improved Player was back to his upgraded self this week, averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

9. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) – 2 GP, 25.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 8.5 Ast

The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets continue to get contributions from every player, including point guard Jamal Murray. The Canadian had an efficient week from beyond the arc, going 8-of-16 from range, helping Murray get to 51 points in two games.

10. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 2 GP, 25.0 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen amplified metrics from Kyrie Irving. However, the Brooklyn Nets one-man fell off that pace more recently. Irving was below his season-long scoring average but increased his rebounds and assists per game, helping the Nets extend their winning streak to nine games.