NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 4 GP, 46.3 Pts, 12.8 Reb, 10.0 Ast 2. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) 3 GP, 38.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.7 Ast 3. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 4 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 9.0 Ast 4. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) 4 GP, 29.8 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast 5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 3 GP, 27.0 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 10.7 Ast 6. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 6.3 Reb, 4.0 Ast 7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 2 GP, 26.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 7.5 Ast 8. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 4 GP, 25.0 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 8.3 Ast 9. James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 10.3 Ast 10. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) 4 GP, 24.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.0 Ast

1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 4 GP, 46.3 Pts, 12.8 Reb, 10.0 Ast

What a week from Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks point guard dropped 60 against the New York Knicks, following that up with a 51-point effort later in the week against the San Antonio Spurs. Wonder Boy scored no fewer than 35 in four outings, helping the Mavs extend their winning streak to seven games. All while averaging a triple-double.

2. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 3 GP, 38.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.7 Ast

By virtue of an injury to Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell started at point guard against the Chicago Bulls on January 2. What a revelation that turned out to be. Mitchell dropped a franchise record 71 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers, elevating his scoring average to 38.0 points per game for the week.

3. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 4 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 9.0 Ast

Ja Morant had three 30-point efforts this week, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to wins in three of four outings. The former second-overall selection improved as the week progressed, scoring on 57.8% shots over his final two games.

4. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) – 4 GP, 29.8 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast

Backups make a difference in the Association, and Jordan Poole is a perfect example. Stephen Curry has been out for the past couple of weeks, forcing Poole into action. The former Michigan Wolverine has responded better than expected, averaging nearly 30 points per game, to go with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last seven days.

5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 3 GP, 27.0 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 10.7 Ast

Trae Young is eating into Tyrese Haliburton’s lead in the assists category. The Atlanta Hawks floor general is within 0.1 assists per game of the Indiana Pacers guard after totaling 32 dimes across three matchups this week, sitting out the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets. Still, the Hawks dropped all four decisions.

6. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 6.3 Reb, 4.0 Ast

Kyrie Irving got UP against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night with a highlight-reel dunk. If we were ranking on single plays alone, that would have put Irving at the top of our power rankings. Nevertheless, he still qualified as an elite ball handler with his 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 2 GP, 26.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 7.5 Ast

Eleven seasons in the league, and Damian Lillard has still got it. Dame tied his season-high playing 42 minutes against the Golden State Warriors with 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. That wasn’t enough to help the Portland Trail Blazers clinch victory, extending their drought to five losses in seven games.

8. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) – 4 GP, 25.0 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 8.3 Ast

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is having a career-best year, posting a 55.0% effective field goal percentage. That was evident again this week, with Fox reaching the quarter-century mark to go along with an above-average 8.3 assists. More importantly, the Kings have maintained their position in the top half of the Western Conference playoff standings.

9. James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) – 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 10.3 Ast

Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers have improved their play, winning ten of their past 12 games. James Harden has been a regular contributor to that success, leading the team in assists and sitting second in scoring. He maintained those benchmarks this week, totaling 73 points and 31 assists in three games.

10. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) – 4 GP, 24.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.0 Ast

After getting traded partway through last season, CJ McCollum thrived with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he’s below those metrics this season, he’s progressed over his recent sample and should continue his upward trend as his underlying metrics work back up toward career norms.