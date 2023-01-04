NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 Best NBA Point Guards This Week
Grant White
Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.
As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.
NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week
What a week from Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks point guard dropped 60 against the New York Knicks, following that up with a 51-point effort later in the week against the San Antonio Spurs. Wonder Boy scored no fewer than 35 in four outings, helping the Mavs extend their winning streak to seven games. All while averaging a triple-double.
By virtue of an injury to Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell started at point guard against the Chicago Bulls on January 2. What a revelation that turned out to be. Mitchell dropped a franchise record 71 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers, elevating his scoring average to 38.0 points per game for the week.
Ja Morant had three 30-point efforts this week, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to wins in three of four outings. The former second-overall selection improved as the week progressed, scoring on 57.8% shots over his final two games.
4. Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) – 4 GP, 29.8 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.5 Ast
Backups make a difference in the Association, and Jordan Poole is a perfect example. Stephen Curry has been out for the past couple of weeks, forcing Poole into action. The former Michigan Wolverine has responded better than expected, averaging nearly 30 points per game, to go with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last seven days.
Trae Young is eating into Tyrese Haliburton’s lead in the assists category. The Atlanta Hawks floor general is within 0.1 assists per game of the Indiana Pacers guard after totaling 32 dimes across three matchups this week, sitting out the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets. Still, the Hawks dropped all four decisions.
Kyrie Irving got UP against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night with a highlight-reel dunk. If we were ranking on single plays alone, that would have put Irving at the top of our power rankings. Nevertheless, he still qualified as an elite ball handler with his 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Eleven seasons in the league, and Damian Lillard has still got it. Dame tied his season-high playing 42 minutes against the Golden State Warriors with 34 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. That wasn’t enough to help the Portland Trail Blazers clinch victory, extending their drought to five losses in seven games.
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is having a career-best year, posting a 55.0% effective field goal percentage. That was evident again this week, with Fox reaching the quarter-century mark to go along with an above-average 8.3 assists. More importantly, the Kings have maintained their position in the top half of the Western Conference playoff standings.
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers have improved their play, winning ten of their past 12 games. James Harden has been a regular contributor to that success, leading the team in assists and sitting second in scoring. He maintained those benchmarks this week, totaling 73 points and 31 assists in three games.
10. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) – 4 GP, 24.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.0 Ast
After getting traded partway through last season, CJ McCollum thrived with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he’s below those metrics this season, he’s progressed over his recent sample and should continue his upward trend as his underlying metrics work back up toward career norms.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.