NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week
Grant White
Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.
As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.
We got some vintage Damian Lillard performances this week. Dame went off, scoring no fewer than 30 points in any of his outings, adding a 50-point effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the abundance of scoring, he still contributed 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists, putting up his seventh double-double against the Dallas Mavericks.
Even with a nagging ankle injury and 15-point effort, Luka Doncic still managed to be one of the best point guards in the league. The Dallas Mavericks point guard sat out Sunday’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers, and his playing time remains in jeopardy as he continues to resolve the lower-body ailment. Arguably, Doncic could have been ranked above Dame thanks to averaging a triple-double.
Ja Morant remains one of the highest-volume shooters in the league, averaging 20.7 shots per game over the last seven days. Whatever he’s doing is working, as Morant made 51.6% of his shots, averaging the third-best scoring output among point guards.
Charlotte Hornets point guard, LaMelo Ball, re-emerged as a top performer this week. The reigning All-Star had two 30-point efforts and didn’t fall below 24 points in any of his four contests. That wasn’t enough to help the Hornets snap out of their recent funk, though, with Charlotte’s losing streak extending to five games and recording just one victory since December 31.
Shay Gilgeous-Alexander tumbled in our latest rankings, but he continues to drive the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder got more balanced scoring throughout their roster and benefited because of it. OKC won three straight, inching closer to a playoff spot.
6. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) – 3 GP, 27.3 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 5.7 Ast
The New Orleans Pelicans have faltered over their recent outings, dropping four of their last six, but it hasn’t been due to a lack of effort from CJ McCollum. The former Lehigh Mountain Hawk led the team in scoring in two of three games this week on 11-for-28 shooting from beyond the arc.
Trae Young is doing his part to elevate the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings. Young fell two assists short of averaging a double-double this week, scoring 79 points and 28 rebounds across three outings. Rebounding has never been his forte, but he fell well below his usual standard, grabbing just five boards.
It was a well-rounded week from Jrue Holiday, a pillar of the Milwaukee Bucks. The 32-year-old has recorded a double-double in three straight games, bringing his scoring and assists averages above season benchmarks. The Bucks were reluctant to take him off the court, with Holiday playing nearly 35 minutes per game.
9. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 4 GP. 25.0 Pts, 5.5 Reb, 3.0 Ast
For the first time in over a month, Stephen Curry actively participated in all Golden State Warriors contests. More importantly, he improved as the week progressed, dropping 41 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in Monday’s 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Kevin Porter Jr. has been absent from the Houston Rockets’ recent outings, leaving Jalen Green to take over ball-handling duties. Green saw a slight bump in scoring, scoring 25.3 points per game across three matchups, above his season average of 21.5. However, the increased productivity came at the expense of his secondary metrics, with rebounding and assists declining.
