NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week
Grant White
Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.
As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.
NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week
After a couple of weeks off the list, Kyrie Irving supplanted himself as the best point guard over the past week. The Brooklyn Nets floor general shot 52.6% from the field over the previous three games, scoring at least 30 points in each contest. That’s complemented by elite rebounding and assist metrics, also.
Damian Lillard continues to turn back the clock, putting together another phenomenal week. Through four games, the six-time All-Star put up above-average metrics across the board, averaging 32.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.3 assists. Still, his Portland Trail Blazers dropped three of four.
Somehow, the Dallas Mavericks are only two games above .500, despite having one of the top MVP candidates running the floor. Luka Doncic sustained his first-class play, but it didn’t yield better results as the Mavs lost two of three contests this week.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is rounding back into his All-Star form. VanVleet’s best effort came against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which he put up 39 and fell one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a brief period of diminished output but has responded by scoring 34 or more over his past two outings. He’s fallen slightly off his early-season perch but remains a top-five scorer in the Association.
Kevin Porter Jr. remains out, which means Jalen Green continues to call the shots for the Houston Rockets. The second-year pro had two 40-point efforts this week but also mixed in a 10-point dud against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 2 GP. 27.5 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast
Injuries continue to impact Stephen Curry’s playing time and his effectiveness when he’s on the court. In two games this week, the two-time scoring champ shot just 39.0% from the field, losing both games. Jordan Poole has been more than adequate in filling in for Curry and has earned a more significant role on the team.
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 130 or more points in three of their previous four, and Jrue Holiday is a big reason. Holiday finished the week above his season averages in points and assists, falling just short of his rebounding benchmark.
With LaMelo Ball on the shelf with an ankle injury, Terry Rozier has taken over point guard duties for the Charlotte Hornets. Rozier has responded positively to the change in role, increasing his scoring by over six points per game over the past week. There’s no timetable for Ball’s return, and Rozier remains the de facto ball handler until he’s back.
The Sacramento Kings suffered through some lean years, but they’ve come out the other side as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Kings are buoyed by De’Aaron Fox, who had another outstanding week, with 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Fox shows no signs of slowing down from his career-best 50.7% field-goal percentage.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.