Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 3 GP, 38.7 Pts, 8.3 Reb, 7.3 Ast 2. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 4 GP, 32.5 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 10.3 Ast 3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 3 GP, 31.0 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 6.3 Ast 4. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) 3 GP, 30.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.7 Ast 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 3 GP, 31.3 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 6.0 Ast 6. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) 3 GP. 31.0 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast 7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 2 GP. 27.5 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast 8. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) 3 GP. 27.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 8.0 Ast 9. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 4.3 Ast 10. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 4 GP, 26.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.8 Ast

1. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 3 GP, 38.7 Pts, 8.3 Reb, 7.3 Ast

After a couple of weeks off the list, Kyrie Irving supplanted himself as the best point guard over the past week. The Brooklyn Nets floor general shot 52.6% from the field over the previous three games, scoring at least 30 points in each contest. That’s complemented by elite rebounding and assist metrics, also.

2. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 4 GP, 32.5 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 10.3 Ast

Damian Lillard continues to turn back the clock, putting together another phenomenal week. Through four games, the six-time All-Star put up above-average metrics across the board, averaging 32.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.3 assists. Still, his Portland Trail Blazers dropped three of four.

3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 3 GP, 31.0 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 6.3 Ast

Somehow, the Dallas Mavericks are only two games above .500, despite having one of the top MVP candidates running the floor. Luka Doncic sustained his first-class play, but it didn’t yield better results as the Mavs lost two of three contests this week.

4. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) – 3 GP, 30.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.7 Ast

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is rounding back into his All-Star form. VanVleet’s best effort came against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which he put up 39 and fell one rebound and three assists shy of a triple-double.

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3 GP, 31.3 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 6.0 Ast

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a brief period of diminished output but has responded by scoring 34 or more over his past two outings. He’s fallen slightly off his early-season perch but remains a top-five scorer in the Association.

6. Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) – 3 GP. 31.0 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast

Kevin Porter Jr. remains out, which means Jalen Green continues to call the shots for the Houston Rockets. The second-year pro had two 40-point efforts this week but also mixed in a 10-point dud against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 2 GP. 27.5 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast

Injuries continue to impact Stephen Curry’s playing time and his effectiveness when he’s on the court. In two games this week, the two-time scoring champ shot just 39.0% from the field, losing both games. Jordan Poole has been more than adequate in filling in for Curry and has earned a more significant role on the team.

8. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) – 3 GP. 27.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 8.0 Ast

The Milwaukee Bucks scored 130 or more points in three of their previous four, and Jrue Holiday is a big reason. Holiday finished the week above his season averages in points and assists, falling just short of his rebounding benchmark.

9. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) – 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 4.3 Ast

With LaMelo Ball on the shelf with an ankle injury, Terry Rozier has taken over point guard duties for the Charlotte Hornets. Rozier has responded positively to the change in role, increasing his scoring by over six points per game over the past week. There’s no timetable for Ball’s return, and Rozier remains the de facto ball handler until he’s back.

10. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) – 4 GP, 26.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.8 Ast

The Sacramento Kings suffered through some lean years, but they’ve come out the other side as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Kings are buoyed by De’Aaron Fox, who had another outstanding week, with 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Fox shows no signs of slowing down from his career-best 50.7% field-goal percentage.