Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 3 GP, 44.0 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 5.7 Ast 2. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 3 GP, 35.7 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 8.7 Ast 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 3 GP, 34.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 7.3 Ast 4. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 3 GP. 27.7 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 12.7 Ast 5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 2 GP, 32.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 10.5 Ast 6. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 3 GP, 31.3 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 3.7 Ast 7. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 4 GP. 32.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.8 Ast 8. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) 3 GP. 26.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 4.7 Ast 9. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 3 GP, 25.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.0 Ast 10. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) 4 GP, 23.8 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 9.5 Ast

1. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 3 GP, 44.0 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 5.7 Ast

If Damian Lillard sustains this production, it won’t be long until he emerges as a frontrunner in the MVP conversation. The six-time All-Star dropped 60 against the Utah Jazz, followed up with 30 and 42-point efforts. Most importantly, the Portland Trail Blazers won two of three games.

2. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 3 GP, 35.7 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 8.7 Ast

Stephen Curry is starting to find his footing after his extended absence spilled into the new year. The eight-time All-NBA point guard had three straight 30-point performances, averaging the second-most points per game among ball handlers. That was complemented by two double-digit assist outings, in which he fell just a few rebounds short of triple-doubles.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 3 GP, 34.0 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 7.3 Ast

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be finessing his way to a scoring title. The Canadian point guard crept up the list this week, totaling 102 points across three matchups. That puts him within three points of Joel Embiid for the league lead.

4. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 3 GP. 27.7 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 12.7 Ast

No one was more benevolent than Memphis Grizzlies franchise cornerstone Ja Morant. Ja had an outstanding week, recording triple-doubles over his past two outings while falling six rebounds shy of the mark across the past seven days.

5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 2 GP, 32.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 10.5 Ast

Atlanta Hawks floor general Trae Young played in only two games this week. Still, he made his time on the court count, extending his double-double streak to four straight games. That hasn’t been enough to tip the scales in the Hawks’ favor, as they’ve dropped four of their previous five.

6. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 3 GP, 31.3 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 3.7 Ast

Although he played in three games this week, Luka Doncic barely played three minutes in one of those contests. That’s what makes his 31.3 points per game average so incredible, as he totaled 41 and 53 points in the other two matchups. Injuries remain a concern for the MVP candidate, as they obviously limited him this week.

7. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 4 GP. 32.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 7.8 Ast

The Brooklyn Nets remain a legitimate title contender, and Kyrie Irving is integral to their success. The former MVP played in all four Nets’ games this week, going above 30 points in three of four outings. Moreover, he was in a giving mood, averaging 7.8 assists this week.

8. Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) – 3 GP. 26.0 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 4.7 Ast

Terry Rozier continued to fill in for LaMelo Ball earlier in the week, necessitating his inclusion on the point guard list. Scary Terry balled out throughout the week, and remains a primary contributor for the Charlotte Hornets, ranking second on the team in scoring and assists.

9. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) – 3 GP, 25.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 6.0 Ast

The Sacramento Kings have had an up-and-down few weeks. The playoff hopefuls looked exceptional at the start of the month, but their performances have tapered more recently. Nevertheless, De’Aaron Fox has been a constant for the Kings and led the team in scoring again this week.

10. Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 4 GP, 23.8 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 9.5 Ast

Darius Garland rounds out the top ten with another solid week. The 23-year-old led the team in scoring in two of their four matchups, adding an impressive 38 assists and hitting a double-double in his last two.