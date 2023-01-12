Every franchise has different parameters for success, with some teams beating their opponents with the three balls while others rely on interior scoring. Regardless of the strategy, almost nothing would happen without a steadying force at point guard.

As part of our season-long NBA analysis, we’re tracking which point guards performed best over the past week.

NBA Power Rankings: Ranking the Ten Best NBA Point Guards This Week

Rank Player (Team) Stat Line 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) 3 GP, 32.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast 2. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) 3 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast 3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 2 GP, 28.5 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 6.5 Ast 4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 7.7 Ast 5. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 2 GP, 27.5 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast 6. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 4 GP, 26.8 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 7.3 Ast 7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) 3 GP, 26.7 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 7.3 Ast 8. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) 3 GP, 23.3 Pts, 7.3 Reb, 8.7 Ast 9. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 6.7 Ast 10. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) 4 GP, 23.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 2.3 Ast

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 2 GP, 32.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rose above the rest this week, averaging a league-best 32.0 points per game among point guards. SGA finished above 30 points in all three outings, thanks to his 43.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

2. CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) – 3 GP, 30.0 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.3 Ast

CJ McCollum’s upward trend continued this week. The 31-year-old put the New Orleans Pelicans on his back, leading the team in scoring in all three games he played. Still, he remains several points off his career average in field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage, implying further scoring is expected from McCollum.

3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 2 GP, 28.5 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 6.5 Ast

Luka Doncic had one of his least productive performances in weeks, and it’s unclear whether the nagging ankle injury is slowing him down. However, 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists are better than virtually every other point guard in the Association.

4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 3 GP, 27.7 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 7.7 Ast

An ineffective contest against the San Antonio Spurs this week tanked Trae Young’s metrics. The Atlanta Hawks point guard had a modest 21-point and six-assist performance against the Spurs that couldn’t be offset by above-average efforts later in the week.

5. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 2 GP, 27.5 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 7.0 Ast

A thigh injury forced Ja Morant out of the last two Memphis Grizzlies’ contests and may have contributed to diminished efforts earlier in the week. Nevertheless, Morant’s 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists were enough for him to crack the top five.

6. De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) – 4 GP, 26.8 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 7.3 Ast

De’Aaron Fox alternated between efficient and sub-standard performances this week. He looked great against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers, going north of 30 points, mixing in a couple of duds against the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic, putting up 25 and 11 points, respectively.

7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 3 GP, 26.7 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 7.3 Ast

Damian Lillard had another solid week but was slightly below his yearly averages. Worse, his Portland Trail Blazers dropped all three decisions to fall below .500 and on the edge of the play-in tournament.

8. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) – 3 GP, 23.3 Pts, 7.3 Reb, 8.7 Ast

For the second time this year, Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet emerged as a top performer. The reigning All-Star put up an above-average 23.3 points, but his most notable achievements came on the glass and dishing the rock. VanVleet totaled 22 rebounds and 26 assists across three outings.

9. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 3 GP, 24.3 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 6.7 Ast

It was a relatively quiet week for Kyrie Irving, who fell below his season benchmarks in scoring and rebounding, despite a slight bump in assists. His most effective game came earlier in the week, recording 25 points, four rebounds, and eight assists against the Chicago Bulls. Irving is a natural progression candidate this week, as his totals work toward season averages.

10. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) – 4 GP, 23.3 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 2.3 Ast

Jamal Murray is pulling up the rear in our weekly top ten. The Canadian point guard played in all four Denver Nuggets’ matchups, starting the week with a few underwhelming efforts. However, Murray caught fire against the Lakers on Monday night, dropping a season-high 34-points on 13-of-29 shooting.