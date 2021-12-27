NBA reduces COVID-19 quarantine to 6 days

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA will be reducing its quarantine rules from ten to six days.

Full ESPN story on NBA quarantines shortening to six days based upon Covid-testing data: https://t.co/VBfJeIHCdc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

After reviewing expert and league collected data, the NBA and NBPA agreed to Monday’s health and safety protocols changes. The changes are based on data showing vaccinated people clear the virus out of their system faster than those not vaccinated. Asymptomatic vaccinated players will be able to exit quarantine if COVID-19 tests show they are no longer infectious. Players will still be able to leave the NBA’s health and safety protocols if they test negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart. The new protocol applies to all players, coaches, staff, and referees.

Commissioner Adam Silver recently said that the omicron variant was responsible for 90 percent of the NBA’s recent COVID cases. Currently, the NBA has over 100 players under COVID-19 protocols.

The NBA’s new protocols are said to take effect immediately, so head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see if there’s an edge on any of the lines.