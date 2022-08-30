NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Insights: Banchero Battles Ivey, Murray & Smith Jr.
Zachary Cook
Who would have thought an offseason exhibition scrimmage and glorified pick-up game played in a gym in Seattle, Washington, would so hugely impact the 2022 season? While running to defend a Lebron James fastbreak, Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc fracture that will keep him out of the Thunder’s lineup for the whole season.
The Gonzaga product was expected to compete for the league’s Rookie of the Year award and was listed with the third-shortest odds behind Paulo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. He is now off the board, and the odds have shifted.
NBA Rookie of the Year Insights @ BetMGM
Highest Ticket%: Jaden Ivy 29.1%
Highest Handle%: Paolo Banchero 40.9%
Biggest Liability: Paolo Banchero
Banchero’s Odds Drop
Paolo Banchero has gone from +350 to +200. Sharps clearly liked the pre-injury odds because money was pouring in on the Orlando rookie from Duke. Banchero has had 25% of tickets placed on him to win the award but nearly 41% of the handle. That means professional big-money bettors threw their weight (and cash) on the Magic’s new forward. Interestingly, Banchero is not the most bet on individual in terms of tickets.
Ivey’s Taking On Tickets
That distinction belongs to Jaden Ivey, the rookie from Purdue.Detroit’s new scorer opened at +600 before bumping up to +650 before Holmgren’s foot injury. His odds are now +550, and 29.1% of the tickets have come in on the Indiana native expected to pair with Cade Cunningham in Detroit’s backcourt. Ivey tickets have received 19.9% of the handle, the second-highest number for any player.
Murray Makes a Case in Sac-Town
The only other player that has seen much of a shift after the injury is Sacramento’s Keegan Murray. The forward from Iowa has seen more line movement since the opening odds than anyone besides Chet Holmgren. He opened at +900 and had already dropped to +650 before Holmgren got hurt. After the injury, Murray’s odds dropped all the way to +500. Of players still eligible to win the award, Murray has the third-most tickets (12.5%) and handle (15.7%).
Wide Open Race
Holmgren has 10% of the handle and 13% of the tickets, tickets that will absolutely not be cashing. The smart money poured in early on Banchero but with his odds now at just +200, recent activity indicates sharp money is now behind Keegan Murray. While Banchero is ensconced as the heavy favorite, the injury to Chet Holmgren has opened a path of opportunity for Murray. The Kings’ new prize is an offensively gifted player on a team that will be pushing hard for a playoff position. Murray is an intriguing value pick. The preseason look of the Rookie of the Year race is set with one heavy favorite and two primary challengers that both represent sound value.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.