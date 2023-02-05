NBA Suspends Magic's Mo Bamba and T-Wolves' Austin Rivers
Grant White
The NBA handed out suspensions following the skirmish between Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers. Bamba received a four-game ban, while Rivers will sit for three.
Additionally, Jalen Suggs was suspended for one game for his role, and Jaden McDaniels was fined.
The incident occurred in Friday night’s 127-120 Magic victory. Rivers missed a three-pointer near the end of the third quarter, resulting in an earful from Bamba, who was parked on the bench. The journeyman took exception to what was said, turning around to confront the big man.
Consequently, both players grabbed ahold of each other, spilling onto the court with multiple players from each team intervening. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and Rivers and Bamba were both ejected from the contest.
That means the Magic will be without Bamba and Suggs when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Magic lined as +2 underdogs for the Southeast Division showdown.
