NBA Western Conference Champions Updated Futures Odds and Analysis

Despite not taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, the Western Conference looks to bounce back and reclaim the NBA Championship, featuring high-powered offenses that will likely provide challenges to opponents across the league. After a quarter season of NBA action, see which teams have risen to the top.

Top 10 FanDuel Sportsbook – Dec. 5

Golden State Warriors +290

Phoenix Suns +390

Utah Jazz +420

Los Angeles Lakers +480

Los Angeles Clippers +950

Denver Nuggets +1000

Dallas Mavericks +1600

Portland Trailblazers +3200

Memphis Grizzlies +3200

Minnesota Timberwolves +8500

Golden State Warriors

Currently Odds +195

After almost two months into the NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. Posting a 19-4 record, which is tied for first, along with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State has a 12.5 Net rating, which not only leads the conference but the entire NBA. Steph Curry remains in top form, responsible for a dominating 32% usage rate, averaging 27.5 points per game, the third-highest in the league, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Curry also leads the league in three-pointers made per game, averaging 5.4 from behind the arch. Alongside Curry, the Warriors tend to roll a lineup featuring Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, who have limited opponents to the lowest points per game, averaging 100.8 points.

According to Tankathon, Golden State has the eighth-easiest remaining schedule, with several meetings against the Magic, Pelicans, Pistons and Rockets.

Phoenix Suns

Current Odds +390

Looking to make a return to the NBA finals, the Phoenix Suns hold a tie for the best record in the Western Conference, posting a 19-4 record. The Suns jumped out to a hot start winning 17-straight games, between Oct. 30 through Dec. 2, before dropping a 114-103 matchup to the Warriors on Dec. 3. With a 7.6 Net rating, the Suns are third in the conference, only behind the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

Led by a dangerous backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who account for more than 50% of the team’s usage rate, Phoenix plays at the fourth-fastest pace this season, averaging 100.3 possessions per game, scoring 111.5 points per game, which is the sixth-highest in the league, and appear to be one of the more defensively efficient teams, limiting opponents to 105.1 points per game, the seventh-fewest, thanks to a starting rotation of Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, in addition to Booker and Paul.

Phoenix should benefit from the second-easiest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon, with several meetings against the Thunder, Magic and Pelicans all on the horizon.

Utah Jazz

Current Odds +420

With a 16-7 record, the Utah Jazz remains firmly in place as one of the top teams in the Western Conference and the NBA. The number one seed last season, the Jazz are looking to bounce back from a disappointing playoff run, sitting in third place. Utah is second in Net rating, only behind Golden State, playing at a middle-of-the-road pace, averaging 97.8 possessions per game, limiting opponents to the fifth-fewest points per game at 104.8 points per game. Look for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to serve as primary playmakers, responsible for a combined 49% usage rate. A typical starting rotation featuring Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neal and Mike Conley all have offensive ratings above 110, creating a potent offense, averaging 114 points per game, the second-highest in the league, only behind the Charlotte Hornets.

Utah’s schedule appears to be more challenging than the other Western Conference favorites. As the sixth-most demanding schedule, the Jazz have several meetings with the Suns, Warriors, Nets and Bucks.