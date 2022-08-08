Cleveland has put itself in a spot to make strides with its growing team.

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the most explosive young trios in the NBA. With the acquisition of Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, the Hawks have put together one of the best backcourts in the league.

It was believed the Hawks would move on from Wake Forrest standout John Collins. However, it now looks like Collins will stay put in their new look system. A fairly new shaped supporting cast for the Hawks could look to give the squad more of a push when needed, the opposite of last season. Led by head coach Nate McMillan, Atlanta looks to return to the Eastern Conference finals again following their trip in 2021.

With a combination of future first-round and second-round picks, the Hawks can keep adding to this group, whether through the draft or a trade. Regardless, behind Trae Young, the Hawks will be competitive for years to come.

Not all playoff teams in the NBA have the luxury of being successful with a young core, but these two Eastern Conference teams look to be among the handful of teams with that ability. These young cores look to be the future of the NBA and have the chance to prove it this upcoming season.