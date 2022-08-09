NBA's Best Young Cores in the East, Inside the Magic and Pistons Rebuilds

The Eastern Conference is filled with talented teams every year, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks come to mind, but with young squads on the rise, the battle in the Eastern Conference is starting to heat up. Young cores are beginning to look to insert themselves at the top of the list. With that being said, take a look at some of the best young cores in the East: Detroit Pistons:

Core: Cade Cunningham (20), Jaden Ivey (20), Shaddiq Bey (23)

Other players 25 and under: Isaiah Stewart (21), Marvin Bagley III (23), Hamidou Diallo (24), Killian Hayes (21), Jalen Duren (18), Isaiah Livers (24), Kevin Knox II (22)

The Detroit Pistons have become one of the most exciting groups to watch. The rebuild that the team has put together has been nothing short of amazing. With the pieces that the Pistons’ have put together, it seems the talented group is on the road to becoming a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

The idea of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey sharing a backcourt seems unreal. The duo should be incredible together, and the other young talent surrounding them only makes the idea of this Pistons team even more thrilling.

Detroit showed glimpses of a gritty and hard-nosed play last season, behind the lead of players like Isaiah Stewart. While there will never be another team like the Bad Boy Pistons, it will be fun to watch if this group can play with the toughness from that Pistons era.

Orlando Magic:

Core: Paolo Banchero (19), Franz Wagner (20), Jalen Suggs (21)

Other players 25 and under: Markelle Fultz (24), Wendell Carter Jr. (23), Cole Anthony (22), R.J. Hampton (21), Jonathan Isaac (24), Mo Bamba (24), Bol Bol (22), Moritz Wagner (25), Admiral Schofield (25)

The Orlando Magic roster contains some very fascinating names. The talent on this team allows head coach Jamahl Mosley to put together various lineups. You name it, and they’ve got it.

Orlando managed to add another generational talent in this year’s draft, Paolo Banchero. In addition to guard Markelle Fultz, the Duke alum gives the Magic a total of two number one overall selections on the roster, illustrating how talented this team is.

The group’s timeline aligns with over 75% of the roster under 25. The rebuilding process in Orlando has just as much upside as any other franchise in the league, if not more. Some players are returning from injury, but at their young age, there is still hope for them to put the injury woes behind them and work towards the potential they were drafted for.