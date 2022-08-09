NBA's Best Young Cores in the East, Rebuilding the Pacers and Hornets

The Eastern Conference has no shortage of young talent. With teams often having to go through several rebuilds to find the right combination of players, there are a few teams with their eyes set on making a push to be atop the Eastern Conference.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at some of the best young cores in the East

Indiana Pacers:

Core: Tyrese Haliburton (22), Bennedict Mathurin (20), Jalen Smith (22)

Other players 25 and under: Isaiah Jackson (20), Aaron Nesmith (22), Oshae Brissett (24), Chris Duarte (25), Terry Taylor (22), Goga Bitadze (23), Andrew Nembhard (22)

The Indiana Pacers committed to a strategic rebuild following the trade of Domantas Sabonis. At the time, the trade made little to no sense to fans around the league. However, it became clear as day when, in return, the Pacers acquired a promising young star in Tyrese Haliburton. The rebuild had started.

Since then, Kevin Pritchard has accomplished filling the roster with players who hold high potential but haven’t been given the ability to work towards their ceiling. Names that come to mind may be players such as Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith. Head coach Rick Carlisle has already committed to Smith as the starting power forward next season following his encouraging play in little time with the team last year.