NBA’s Hot Trend For Wednesday: Buy, Buy, Buy

Miami Heat (25-15) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-22) Date: 01/12/2022 Time: 07:30 PM ET Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Moneyline: Miami Heat (+130) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-154) Spread: Miami Heat (+2.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-2.5) Game Total: 223.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

The surging Miami Heat look to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Atlanta Hawks. Miami’s won seven of its past ten games, while in contrast, the Hawks have just three wins in their past ten. Despite being five games below.500, Atlanta opened as a four-point favorite. However, sharp bettors wasted no time taking the points with the road underdogs, and the Hawks have now dropped to a 2.5-point favorite.

According to SportsGrid’s betting analyst Ben Stevens , the line move could be due to favorable trends in support of the Atlanta Hawks. “Miami as an underdog has the best against the spread (ATS) record in the Association (12-2),” Stevens goes on to add that Miami’s won outright 10 of their 12 games as an underdog.

As for Atlanta, it’s 0-9 ATS in its past nine games and 1-7 ATS in its past eight coming off a double-digit loss. As a result, Stevens sees value in the road underdogs at +2 or better.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid