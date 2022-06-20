The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are reportedly in disagreement about his future with the team. Per Sham Charania, this potentially could pave the way for the seven-time All-Star to test the open market when NBA Free Agency begins.

This potential split doesn’t surprise some people, considering the remarks General Manager Sean Marks made during his season-closing press conference following the Nets’ first-round exit.

“We’re looking for guys that want to be available,” stated Marks.

This remark is a subtle jab directed at Irving. Kyrie missed the first 35 games of the season due to his personal decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccination. The Nets organization issued a suspension for Irving until fully vaccinated early in the season, eventually allowing Irving to return to the lineup after the Nets’ early struggles. The Nets’ refusal to allow Irving to play as a part-time player and Kyrie’s lack of consideration for the team seems too much. The relationship between Irving and the Nets looks fractured.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks open as the top potential suitors for Irving on the open market. The Los Angeles Clippers have also been mentioned in the mix for Irving, but it’s not that simple for these LA teams.

While the Knicks could outright sign Irving in free agency, the Lakers and Clippers don’t have that luxury. Due to hard cap reasons, if the Lakers or Clippers want to acquire Irving, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade situation where Irving would have to opt into the contract. This complicates things, but in the NBA, nothing is impossible.

If the Lakers were to be Irving’s preferred location, Russell Westbrook would be a prime candidate to be involved in a trade. A reunion for both sides as Irving would team back up with LeBron James and Westbrook would pair back up with former teammate Kevin Durant.

Early odds for Irving’s Next Team:

Brooklyn Nets: +100

Los Angeles Lakers: +250

Los Angeles Clippers: +300

New York Knicks: +500

Other: +500

While there is still uncertainty around this situation, all signs point to this Irving-Nets conflict being something to watch as the NBA offseason begins. With the NBA draft fast approaching, trade season is upon us, and the NBA waits for nobody.