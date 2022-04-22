Nets' Ben Simmons Plans To Play Game 4 vs. Celtics

Simmons’s long-awaited return is finally here, and the Nets are desperate for any spark that could save their season. Since being traded to the Nets in February, he’s been struggling with a back issue, and mental health issues kept him off the floor in Philadelphia. There’s a chance that Brooklyn will be facing elimination when Simmons makes his team debut. Regardless, the Nets should welcome anything he can bring to the table as they look to get back into their series with the Boston Celtics.
In 2020-21 with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 58 starts. Game 4 will be his first game back in the NBA since June 20.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds
The Boston Celtics are currently three-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
