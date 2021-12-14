Nets G James Harden Enters COVID Protocols, OUT Tuesday Vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday and will miss the team’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

James Harden has entered protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 14, 2021

Harden and Bruce Brown, who has also entered COVID protocols, make the sixth and seventh Nets players to do so on Tuesday. The game will still be played against the Raptors as they still have eight rostered players available for the game.

The nine-time All-Star will be a massive loss for the foreseeable future with averages of 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game across 26 starts this season. Kevin Durant, the league’s current leading scorer, will be even more heavily relied upon throughout Harden’s absence. His return will be something to monitor as the Nets have a crammed schedule consisting of eight games over the next two weeks.

Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently four-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.