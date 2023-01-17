Nets G Kyrie Irving Questionable for Tuesday vs. Spurs

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Nets say Kyrie Irving is now questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio with right calf soreness. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 17, 2023

Irving randomly popped up on the injury report on Tuesday which is never ideal. With an upcoming five-game road trip across eight days starting tonight against strong opponents like the Suns, 76ers, and Warriors, the Nets will want their second-leading scorer back as soon as possible. Keep an eye out on Twitter for any updates on Irving’s availability ahead of tip-off.

In 2022, Irving has averaged 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 32 starts. According to the team’s depth chart, Seth Curry would be in line to take over the on-ball duties if Irving can’t give it a go.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently four-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night with the total set at 229.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.