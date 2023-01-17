Nets G Kyrie Irving Questionable for Tuesday vs. Spurs

Irving randomly popped up on the injury report on Tuesday which is never ideal. With an upcoming five-game road trip across eight days starting tonight against strong opponents like the Suns, 76ers, and Warriors, the Nets will want their second-leading scorer back as soon as possible. Keep an eye out on Twitter for any updates on Irving’s availability ahead of tip-off.
In 2022, Irving has averaged 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 32 starts. According to the team’s depth chart, Seth Curry would be in line to take over the on-ball duties if Irving can’t give it a go.
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds
The Brooklyn Nets are currently four-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night with the total set at 229.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
