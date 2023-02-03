Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team

NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in 40 starts this season.
Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 NBA Champion Odds
The Brooklyn Nets are currently +1400 to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
