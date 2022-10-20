Nets HC Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' Debut: 'I Think He's Just Rusty'

Wednesday night was not the performance Ben Simmons expected in his Brooklyn Nets debut. Simmons fouled out in 23 minutes, finishing with four points, five rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers as the Nets were blown out 130-108 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Head coach Steve Nash shared his thoughts on Simmons’s play, saying, “I think he’s just rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben.”

Simmons’s poor showing was even more frustrating for Nets fans as they watched Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who also missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a broken foot, notch 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

While it’s unfair to judge Simmons’s outlook off one game, the former Sixer may require a few weeks to get up to speed. Alas, patience should be preached to Simmons’s fantasy owners.

