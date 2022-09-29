Nets HC Steve Nash on PG Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Care if He Ever Shoots a Jump Shot'
Paul Connor
Brooklyn Nets forward/guard Ben Simmons has never been known as a jump shooter – an understatement if there ever was one.
Well, it turns out that’s perfectly ok with head coach Steve Nash, as the Hall of Famer is well aware of the other positive attributes Simmons brings to the club.
“That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets,” said Nash. “He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need. He’s a great compliment to our team, and he’s an incredible basketball player because of his versatility.”
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving handling the load on offense, Simmons is expected to play a Draymond Green-esque role – one where he will be relied upon for his elite defense while serving as a solid playmaker and rebounder. Those skills should immediately improve the fortunes of a Nets team in “Championship or Bust” territory.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.