Nets’ James Harden Available Wednesday Against Bulls

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports James Harden is available to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Nets’ Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both listed available to play vs. Bulls tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2022

An integral part of the Brooklyn Nets rotation, Harden last played in a 121-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 9, playing 44 minutes, recording 26 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Responsible for a 28% usage rate this season, Harden is second on the Nets in usage, only behind Kevin Durant. Playing in 34 games this season, Harden is averaging 37 minutes, 22 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists per game.

As part of Brooklyn’s “Big Three,” Harden played 36 games last season, averaging 36 minutes, 25 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists per game.

Harden is priced at $9,800 on FanDuel and faces a Chicago Bulls rotation ranked 19th in the league in points allowed, averaging 107 points per game.

Brooklyn is a 1.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook Wednesday against the Bulls in a matchup with a 237-point total.