Nets’ James Harden OUT vs. Jazz

Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Utah Jazz – this according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to left hamstring tightness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Harden, who’s coming off a meager four-point performance against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, is said to be dealing with tightness in his hamstring.

Brooklyn has lost six straight and will take on a Jazz team welcoming Donovan Mitchell back to the lineup following an eight-game absence with a concussion.

The Beard’s absence is a significant boost for fellow star Kyrie Irving. The last time Harden was out of action, Irving notched 32 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in 39 minutes – 56.1 FanDuel Points. At $9,500 on FanDuel, the massive usage bump makes the 29-year-old an elite play in tonight’s DFS contests.

DeAndre Bembry should take Harden’s spot in the starting lineup but will likely not see enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant. Bembry played just 18 minutes his last start and finished with a mere 8.6 FanDuel points.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets listed as six-point road underdogs and +198 on the Moneyline.