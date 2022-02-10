Nets’ James Harden Ruled Out For Thursday’s Meeting with the Wizards

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Nets say James Harden is out tomorrow due to hamstring tightness. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2022

It’s now the fourth straight game he will miss with left hamstring tightness but may also be held back if Brooklyn can move the former Rocket ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The team once thought as a lock for the Eastern Conference title has now lost nine straight. The sooner they can get both Harden and Kevin Durant back on the court, the better. Washington may be an excellent bounce-back opponent for the Nets as the Wiz have just one win in their past nine games. With the former MVP unable to go, expect budding guard Cam Thomas to continue to see tons of minutes and usage on Thursday.

Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in 44 games this year.

